Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4D Printing: An Emerging Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2024, and it provides projections of CAGR for 2020 to 2025. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The market for 4D printing is quickly growing and is replacing traditional manufacturing across many industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer goods and medical devices. Currently, 3D printing technology is used across many industries, but the increasing complexity of the materials used created a space for technological innovations. The technology that would replace printing is known as 4D printing.
The fourth dimension in this emerging technology would be time. This technology uses smart materials to develop objects that can be self-assembled, flexible or react to changing conditions. The technology is still in the research and development stage, but prototypes have been seen across the automotive, medical and aviation industries. This technology is expected to play a crucial role in the manufacturing process.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 4D Printing: An Emerging Market
Chapter 2 References
List of Tables
Table 1: Comparison Between 3D and 4D Printing Technologies
Table 2: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by Material Type, Through 2025
Table 3: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by End-use Industry, Through 2025
Table 4: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by Region, Through 2025
List of Figures
Figure 1: Design Structures of 3D vs. 4D Printing Technologies
Figure 2: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by Material Type, 2019-2025
Figure 3: Programmable Carbon Fiber
Figure 4: Programmable Textiles
Figure 5: Programmable Wood
Figure 6: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by End-use Industry, 2019-2025
Figure 7: 4D Printing of Digital Aerospace Structures
Figure 8: 4D-Printed Concept Plane
Figure 9: 4D-Printed Concept Car (BMW)
Figure 10: 4D-Printed Heart
Figure 11: 4D-Printed Trachea Splint
Figure 12: 4D-Printed Shoes
Figure 13: Global Market for 4D Printing Technologies, by Region, 2019-2025
