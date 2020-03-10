Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Gas Storage Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global natural gas production is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3.5% over the period of 2020-2025. The natural gas storage market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players are John Wood Group, Enbridge, Engie, Gazprom PAO, and Uniper.
Factors such as increasing demand for natural gas in chemical sector, industrial sector, and transportation sector majorly from Asia-Pacific countries is expected to drive the natural gas storage market during the forecast period. Moreover, the advantages for usage of natural gas as a clean-burning, versatile and efficient fuel for variety of purposes along with global efforts for low-carbon economy is likely to increase the demand for natural gas in the future. However, seasonal and volatile nature of demand, coupled with supply and demand imbalance is expected to hinder the growth of natural gas storage market.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Underground Storage to Dominate the Market
Europe to be the Fastest Growing Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Natural Gas Production Forecast, in Billion Cubic Meters, till 2025
4.4 Recent Trends and Developments
4.5 Government Policies and Regulations
4.6 Market Dynamics
4.6.1 Drivers
4.6.2 Restraints
4.7 Supply Chain Analysis
4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Underground Storage
5.1.2 Above-Ground Storage
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle-East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 China National Petroleum Corporation
6.3.2 Chiyoda Corporation
6.3.3 Costain Group PLC
6.3.4 Enbridge Inc.
6.3.5 Engie S.A.
6.3.6 Gazprom PAO
6.3.7 John Wood Group PLC
6.3.8 Koninklijke Vopak N.V.
6.3.9 NAFTA A.S.
6.3.10 Uniper SE
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
