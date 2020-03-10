DALLAS, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth, a member of the TRI Pointe Group family of premium regional homebuilders, announced today that Division President Sean Ricks has been named to the Professional Builder Forty Under 40 list for 2020.



“We are very proud of Sean for this well-deserved honor,” said Doug Bauer, CEO of TRI Pointe Group. “Trendmaker Homes and TRI Pointe Group are very fortunate to see his outstanding qualities every day, how he not only demonstrates exceptional professionalism, integrity, and courage, but has also led by example with an eye toward helping others around him develop and make meaningful contributions to their communities. Our Dallas-Fort Worth team is in an excellent position thanks in large part to Sean’s humility, collaboration, curiosity, initiative, work ethic, business acumen, and operational focus.”

In first quarter 2019, Ricks became one of the youngest-ever division presidents at TRI Pointe Group, bringing 15 years of homebuilding, real estate, and operations experience to the position. He had most recently served as associate general counsel at TRI Pointe Group, a position from which he played an integral role in the 2018 acquisition of Dunhill Homes and Nathan Carlisle Homes, now Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth. In his first year at the helm in Dallas-Fort Worth, Ricks successfully elevated efforts in talent recruitment, innovative home designs, and land acquisitions for future communities, with the new division anticipated to double annual deliveries over the next three to four years.

“Making the Forty Under 40 list is a very special thing,” said Ricks. “I’m very thankful to Professional Builder for the recognition, but my gratitude certainly doesn’t end there. The whole past year has been incredible with the support from my talented Dallas team and TRI Pointe Group, as well as the community at large that welcomed me and my family to Dallas.”

The Forty Under 40 honorees were announced in the March issue of Professional Builder, which serves more than 120,000 U.S. housing industry readers and has been published since 1936. Editors evaluated candidates on leadership skills, productivity, innovation, professional growth and achievement, personal integrity, and other qualities.

For more information on the awards program, please visit https://www.probuilder.com/professional-builder-40-under-40

