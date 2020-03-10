BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful acquisition of Premier Manufacturing, Minimizer is adding to its senior team by hiring Tony Henningson as Chief Financial Officer.

“This is an amazing opportunity with an exceptionally strong manufacturing company possessing industry-leading products and a solid growth strategy,” Henningson said. “I couldn’t be more pleased about joining the Minimizer team!”

“Tony brings nearly 30 years of finance and management experience, and will play a crucial role in facilitating and implementing our growth strategy,” Minimizer President and CEO Christopher “CT” Thorpe said.

Previously, Henningson served as VP of Finance for KTM North America in Murrieta, California. The Minnesota native has also held leadership roles at Pillsbury, Polaris, Genmar, and PBH Marine Group.

“I believe my experience, capabilities, and aspirations leave me uniquely qualified to provide the financial leadership required as Minimizer enters its next exciting phase,” Henningson said. “Plus, having spent the last five years in California, my family and I are thrilled to be back in the land of 10,000 lakes.”

Capital Partners purchased Minimizer in 2018, which Henningson also points to as a reason for pursuing the CFO position.

“I’m impressed by the Minimizer team and strategic alignment displayed throughout the organization, from Capital Partners to individual employees,” Henningson said. “Employees are passionate about our products and proud to be part of this amazing company. They are genuinely willing, able, and excited to contribute to Minimizer’s future success, and I absolutely share this excitement!”

