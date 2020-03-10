VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise People Inc. (“Rise”), a leading digital people management platform, today announced the appointment of Julie Bevacqua as President, as part of its innovation and expansion strategy to serve the fast-growing HR technology market.



Julie has served as Chief Revenue Officer since 2016, leading the company’s accelerated growth, shaping the company vision and strategy, and creating its unique position in the market. With extensive experience generating value and high growth at SaaS organizations, Julie will spearhead the next phase of expansion as Rise focuses on helping companies build a culture of high engagement and high wellbeing through more purpose-driven employee experiences.

“I am incredibly excited to launch our next phase of expansion under Julie’s leadership. As CRO, Julie’s vision drove transformative growth at Rise, establishing our enviable position as Canada’s only all-in-one HR solution that unites HR, payroll, and benefits,” said Faiz Abdulla, Rise’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Julie has long-championed the dual focus on engagement and wellbeing for successful employee and business outcomes,” added Abdulla. “She was instrumental in forging a strategic partnership with Sun Life to launch Canada’s first integrated benefits administration solution with a national insurance carrier to bridge that critical gap.”

Today’s announcement marks a major milestone in Rise’s journey to accelerate innovation in the fast-growing market for people management solutions. HR leaders are looking for radical innovations to address employee experience, engagement, and talent development challenges. Rise’s next phase of expansion will help companies accelerate employee engagement and wellbeing initiatives with purpose-driven experiences that build highly engaged and productive teams.

“The transformation and growth of people management technology will significantly change the HR landscape over the next few years, giving companies unique ways to attract, engage, and retain high-calibre employees,” said Julie Bevacqua, President of Rise People. “I am thrilled to be leading the company into its next phase of innovation and growth as we further enhance the employee experience through better engagement and a focus on health and financial wellbeing. We are on a mission and know that when employee engagement and wellbeing come together, employees are much more productive, happier, and healthier – and so is the business.”

