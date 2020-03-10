Sold 6.6 million tons in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 30.5 million tons for full year 2019

Generated cash flow from operating activities of $35 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $104 million for full year 2019

Reported 2019 net loss of $1.3 billion driven by $1.4 billion impairment of Energy assets; 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $143 million

Reduced net debt by $256 million in 2019

Resumed major Canadian nepheline syenite expansion and modernization project, and completed Canoitas, Mexico expansion

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covia (NYSE:CVIA), a leading provider of mineral-based and material solutions for the Industrial and Energy markets, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. As a result of the merger that closed on June 1, 2018, Covia’s 2018 reported results under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) include the consolidated financial results of both Unimin Corporation (“Unimin”) and Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (“Fairmount Santrol”) for the seven months ended December 31, 2018, as well as the stand-alone results for Unimin for the five months ended May 31, 2018, including the high-purity quartz (“HPQ”) business reported as discontinued operations. Selected pro forma financial results, which reflect combined Unimin and Fairmount Santrol operations prior to the merger and exclude HPQ results, have been provided as exhibits with this release.

“Covia demonstrated strong execution capabilities in 2019 in the face of challenging market conditions,” said Richard Navarre, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our Industrial segment delivered a good year with profitability growth outside of the divested businesses. We continued to reposition and restructure our Energy segment, including the idling of more than 15 million tons of capacity, commissioning our in-basin production facilities, reducing our railcar fleet by more than 3,000 cars, and eliminating approximately $195 million in railcar purchase obligations. Finally, we took meaningful steps to improve cash flow through reduced capital expenditures, lower working capital, and non-core asset divestitures, resulting in a $256 million net debt reduction in 2019.”

Mr. Navarre added, “Recent events are expected to create a challenging environment in our Energy segment; however, we will remain focused on operating safely, controlling costs, and reliably delivering consistent, high-quality products to our Energy customers. We believe our Industrial segment is poised for long-term growth as we leverage our recently commissioned Canoitas, Mexico expansion, drive further cost reductions within our operations, invest in our nepheline syenite operations in Canada, and expand our product portfolio.”

Full Year 2019 Results

Total volumes of 30.5 million tons, a decrease of 13% compared to 2018 on a pro forma basis, driven by lower Energy volumes.

Total revenues of $1.6 billion, a decrease of 31% compared to 2018 on a pro forma basis, due mainly to lower Energy volumes and pricing.

Gross profit of $276.3 million, a decrease of $344.0 million compared to 2018 on a pro forma basis.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $153.6 million, a decrease of 19% compared to 2018 on a pro forma basis.

Net loss from continuing operations of $1,290.1 million, including the negative impact of a $1,434.1 million in non-cash asset impairment charges. This compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $185.5 million in 2018 on a pro forma basis.

Adjusted EBITDA of $143.0 million, compared to $455.9 million in 2018 on a pro forma basis.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Total volumes decreased 16% both sequentially and compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 to 6.6 million tons.

Total revenues decreased 23% sequentially to $313.3 million, and decreased 29% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $37.4 million, compared to $35.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $45.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 selling, general and administrative expenses include $1.7 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. In the third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018, non-cash stock compensation totaled $2.3 million and $2.4 million, respectively.

Net loss from continuing operations totaled $1,257.2 million, a sequential decrease of $1,311.0 million and down $1,209.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was driven by a $1,426.4 million non-cash impairment charge primarily related to Northern White sand and logistical assets in our Energy segment.

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million, compared to $43.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $43.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Company’s fourth quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by pricing declines for proppants and lower Northern White volumes. The significant decline in volumes resulted in the Company placing approximately 6,000 rail cars in storage in the fourth quarter. In total, the Company incurred excess railcar and idled plant costs of $14.2 million during the fourth quarter and $35.1 million during 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Segment Results

Industrial Segment

Volumes decreased 7% to 3.2 million tons compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, driven primarily by the sale of the Calera lime business (“Calera”) and reduced foundry volumes as a result of the General Motors strike. This was partially offset by strength in building products which benefited from solid end market demand and the addition of new customers. Excluding the Calera and the Winchester and Western Railroad (“W&W”) businesses, which were sold during the third quarter of 2019, volumes declined 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenues decreased 13% to $161.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, driven primarily by the sale of Calera and W&W, as well as lower transportation-related revenues. Excluding Calera and W&W and transportation-related revenues, segment revenues decreased 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Segment gross profit and segment contribution margin of $46.4 million, both of which decreased $4.1 million, or 8%, from the fourth quarter of 2018, due mainly to the sale of Calera and W&W, partially offset by increased pricing. Segment gross profit increased 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, excluding Calera and W&W.



Energy Segment

Volumes decreased 21% sequentially to 3.3 million tons, in-line with the market decrease in completions activity during the period.

Revenues decreased 32% sequentially to $151.9 million, driven primarily by lower volumes and a $3.70 per ton decrease in pricing on a like-for-like basis. The pricing decrease was driven primarily by the full-quarter impact of concessions made late in the third quarter of 2019.

Segment gross loss of $12.5 million compared to segment gross profit of $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Segment contribution margin of $1.7 million compared to $24.6 million on the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was driven primarily by lower pricing and lower fixed-cost absorption.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents of $319.5 million as of December 31, 2019.

Generated cash flow from operations of $35.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $103.9 million for 2019.

Capital expenditures totaled $12.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily related to maintenance capital and the Canoitas plant expansion in Mexico to support customer growth.

Received a commitment from PNC Bank, National Association for a new, 3-year standby credit facility with expected availability of $75 million secured by the Company’s U.S. accounts receivable. The Company expects to close on this facility near the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Update on Industrial Growth Projects

The Company expects to complete the modernization and expansion of its Canadian nepheline syenite facility by the middle of 2021. The world class facility will be the only one of its kind in North America serving coatings, polymers, glass and ceramic end markets. Nepheline syenite is a unique, hard rock, silica-deficient mineral resource which enhances deep color tones, reduces fading and adds abrasion resistance to architectural paints. The material also provides superior anti-blocking capabilities for packaging films and has been approved for use in food-based applications by the FDA. The modernization and expansion is expected to reduce operating costs by $9 million annually and save more than $30 million in maintenance capital over the next 10 years. Additionally, the facility will add needed production capacity to serve our growing market share in the coatings and polymers end markets. The total remaining capital investment is estimated to be $45 million, of which $20-25 million is expected to be invested in 2020.

The Company also completed its expansion at its Canoitas, Mexico facility in fourth quarter of 2019. This expansion adds 350 thousand tons of annual silica production capacity and is expected to be used to support growth for customers in Mexico beginning in the second quarter of 2020.

Outlook

Based on preliminary results through February, the Company expects first quarter 2020 Industrial volumes to be in the range of 3.3 million to 3.4 million tons and Energy volumes to be up 10% to 15% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter is expected to be between $22 million and $27 million.

The unknown impact of the Covid-19 virus and fluctuating oil and gas prices on market conditions makes forecasting 2020 challenging. The Company expects 2020 selling, general and administrative expenses to be between $135 million and $145 million, which includes approximately $10 million in non-cash stock compensation. The Company expects 2020 capital expenditures to be in the range of $60 million to $70 million, of which $20 million to $25 million is related to the modernization and expansion of the nepheline syenite operations in Canada.

Use of Certain Non-GAAP and Adjusted Financial Measures

Covia reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, Covia’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures help to facilitate comparisons of Company operating performance across periods. This release includes segment contribution margin, segment contribution margin per ton, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, including on a pro forma basis. Covia may also present other non-GAAP financial measures which are identified as “adjusted” results. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in exhibits attached to this release. Covia defines segment contribution margin as gross profit excluding any selling, general and administrative costs and corporate costs, and also excludes operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity. Covia defines segment contribution margin per ton as gross profit excluding any selling, general and administrative costs and corporate costs, and also excludes operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity divided by tons sold. Covia defines EBITDA as net income from continuing operations before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before non-cash stock-based compensation, merger-related expenses, restructuring charges, asset impairments and certain other income or expenses. Covia defines pro forma EBITDA as net income from continuing operations before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization for the combined Unimin and Fairmount Santrol operations for the periods reported and excludes HPQ results. Adjusted pro forma EBITDA is defined by Covia as pro forma EBITDA before non-cash stock-based compensation, merger-related expenses, restructuring charges asset impairments and certain other income or expenses. Pro forma financial results for 2018 and 2017, as shown in the exhibits attached to this release, include combined results of operations for Fairmount Santrol and Unimin for periods preceding the June 1, 2018 merger. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should be viewed in addition to the results as reported by Covia. Covia also believes segment contribution margin, pro forma EBITDA and pro forma adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the Company’s operational performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to the Company’s financing costs or capital structure.

Covia Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 313,307 $ 441,330 $ 1,595,446 $ 1,842,937 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion, and amortization shown separately) 279,409 359,534 1,319,172 1,380,766 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses(A) 37,364 45,828 153,596 145,593 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 52,823 63,996 222,042 196,455 Goodwill and other asset impairments, net 1,426,387 (10,609 ) 1,434,148 267,034 Restructuring and other charges 15,685 7,204 30,600 21,954 Gain on sale of subsidiaries 1,765 - (125,430 ) - Other operating expense (income), net (1,336 ) (4,694 ) (6,040 ) (5,024 ) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations (1,498,790 ) (19,929 ) (1,432,642 ) (163,841 ) Interest expense, net 27,995 24,997 107,891 60,322 Gain on extinguishment of debt (13,411 ) - (13,411 ) - Other non-operating expense, net 1,309 (1,327 ) 6,991 54,832 Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,514,683 ) (43,599 ) (1,534,113 ) (278,995 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (257,415 ) 4,511 (244,134 ) 3,987 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (1,257,268 ) (48,110 ) (1,289,979 ) (282,982 ) Less: Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest (33 ) 29 123 103 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation (1,257,235 ) (48,139 ) (1,290,102 ) (283,085 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - 12,587 Net income (loss) attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation $ (1,257,235 ) $ (48,139 ) $ (1,290,102 ) $ (270,498 ) Continuing operations earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (9.54 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (9.81 ) $ (2.26 ) Diluted (9.54 ) (0.37 ) (9.81 ) (2.26 ) Discontinued operations earnings per share Basic - - - 0.10 Diluted - - - 0.10 Earnings (loss) per share Basic (9.54 ) (0.37 ) (9.81 ) (2.16 ) Diluted $ (9.54 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (9.81 ) $ (2.16 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 131,736 131,182 131,512 125,514 Diluted 131,736 131,182 131,512 125,514 (A) - Included within selling, general, and administrative expenses is stock compensation expense of $1.7 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $10.0 million and $5.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





Covia Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Net loss attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation $ (1,290,102 ) $ (270,498 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 222,042 200,525 Amortization of deferred financing costs 9,828 3,489 Prepayment penalties on Senior Notes - 2,213 Goodwill and other asset impairments 1,430,166 267,034 Inventory write-downs 3,982 6,744 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets (21 ) 107 Gain on sale of subsidiaries (125,430 ) - Gain on extinguishment of debt (13,411 ) - Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net - (296 ) Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (268,345 ) (6,542 ) Stock compensation expense 10,028 8,212 Net income from non-controlling interest 123 103 Other, net 15,659 14,447 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combination effect: Accounts receivable 62,405 105,850 Inventories 33,607 14,653 Prepaid expenses and other assets 18,943 (6,067 ) Accounts payable (24,458 ) (59,062 ) Accrued expenses 18,898 (33,525 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 103,914 247,387 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (87,535 ) (264,052 ) Cash of HPQ Co. distributed to Sibelco prior to Merger - (31,000 ) Payments to Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. shareholders, net of cash acquired - (64,697 ) Capitalized interest (7,312 ) - Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 11,025 3,180 Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries 232,249 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 148,427 (356,569 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings on Term Loan - 1,650,000 Payments on Term Loan (12,375 ) (8,250 ) Repurchase of Term Loan (48,335 ) - Fees for repurchase of Term Loan (157 ) - Prepayment on Unimin Term Loans - (314,642 ) Prepayment on Senior Notes - (100,000 ) Prepayment on Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. term loan - (695,625 ) Fees for Term Loan and Senior Notes prepayment - (36,733 ) Payments on other long-term debt (1,664 ) (36,818 ) Payments on finance lease liabilities (4,401 ) - Fees for Revolver - (4,500 ) Cash Redemption payment to Sibelco - (520,377 ) Proceeds from share-based awards exercised or distributed 14 464 Tax payments for withholdings on share-based awards exercised or distributed (636 ) (318 ) Net cash used in financing activities (67,554 ) (66,799 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 567 2,052 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 185,354 (173,929 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 134,130 308,059 End of period $ 319,484 $ 134,130





Covia Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (audited) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in thousands) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 319,484 $ 134,130 Accounts receivable, net 199,027 267,268 Inventories, net 121,790 162,970 Other receivables 15,879 40,306 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,843 20,941 Total current assets 677,023 625,615 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,414,541 2,834,361 Operating right-of-use assets, net 158,489 - Deferred tax assets, net 14,575 8,740 Goodwill 119,822 131,655 Intangibles, net 33,630 137,113 Other non-current assets 23,847 18,633 Total assets $ 2,441,927 $ 3,756,117 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 18,633 $ 15,482 Operating lease liabilities, current 63,773 - Accounts payable 97,313 145,070 Accrued expenses 126,897 120,424 Deferred revenue 7,815 9,737 Total current liabilities 314,431 290,713 Long-term debt 1,539,073 1,612,887 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 272,378 - Employee benefit obligations 69,108 54,789 Deferred tax liabilities, net 131 267,350 Other non-current liabilities 71,828 75,425 Total liabilities 2,266,949 2,301,164 Equity Common stock 1,777 1,777 Additional paid-in capital 400,047 388,027 Retained earnings 357,857 1,647,959 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (107,272 ) (95,225 ) Treasury stock at cost (478,110 ) (488,141 ) Non-controlling interest 679 556 Total equity 174,978 1,454,953 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,441,927 $ 3,756,117





Covia Pro Forma Segment Information (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Covia, As Reported Covia, As Reported — — Volumes (tons) Energy 3,307 4,354 — — Industrial 3,244 3,483 — — Total volumes 6,551 7,837 — — Revenues Energy $ 151,938 $ 255,611 — — Industrial 161,369 185,719 — — Total revenues 313,307 441,330 — — Segment gross profit(3) Energy (12,501 ) 31,252 — — Industrial 46,399 50,544 — — Total segment gross profit 33,898 81,796 — — Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) Energy 1,666 39,148 — — Industrial 46,399 50,544 — — Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP) $ 48,065 $ 89,692 — — Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4) Energy $ 0.50 $ 8.99 — — Industrial 14.30 14.51 — — Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP) $ 7.34 $ 11.44 — — Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Covia, As Reported Covia, As Reported Fairmount Santrol Pre-Merger(1) Covia Pro Forma Combined(2) Volumes (tons) Energy 16,498 16,101 4,588 20,689 Industrial 13,988 13,480 1,048 14,528 Total volumes 30,486 29,581 5,636 35,217 Revenues Energy $ 862,878 $ 1,114,424 $ 421,526 $ 1,535,950 Industrial 732,568 728,513 55,805 784,318 Total revenues 1,595,446 1,842,937 477,331 2,320,268 Segment gross profit(3) Energy 54,083 258,996 136,668 395,664 Industrial 222,191 203,175 21,440 224,615 Total segment gross profit 276,274 462,171 158,108 620,279 Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) Energy 89,173 275,947 147,394 423,341 Industrial 222,191 203,175 21,440 224,615 Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP) $ 311,364 $ 479,122 168,834 $ 647,956 Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4) Energy $ 5.41 $ 17.14 $ 32.13 $ 20.46 Industrial 15.88 15.07 20.46 15.46 Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP) $ 10.21 $ 16.20 $ 29.96 $ 18.40 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Covia, As Reported Volumes (tons) Energy 4,177 Industrial 3,583 Total volumes 7,760 Revenues Energy $ 223,318 Industrial 185,639 Total revenues 408,957 Segment gross profit(3) Energy 17,662 Industrial 59,061 Total segment gross profit 76,723 Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) Energy 24,576 Industrial 59,061 Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP) $ 83,637 Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4) Energy $ 5.88 Industrial 16.48 Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP) $ 10.78 __________ (1) 2018 Pre-Merger financial results are for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. ("Fairmount Santrol"), for the two and five months ended May 31, 2018, the day before the merger between Fairmount Santrol and Unimin Corporation ("Unimin") occurred on June 1, 2018. Such results are based on Fairmount Santrol's unaudited internal financial statements and have been prepared on a basis substantially consistent with Fairmount Santrol's prior audited financial statements, but have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. Both Fairmount Santrol and Unimin reported financial results on a calendar fiscal year. (2) The unaudited Covia Pro Forma Combined financial results include the aggregate results of operations for legacy Fairmount Santrol and legacy Unimin for periods preceding the June 1, 2018 merger. (3) In the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, Energy segment gross profit was negatively impacted by the $1.8 million and $7.9 million, respectively, of operating lease expense incurred related to intangible assets that were reclassified to Operating right-of-use assets, net on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, as a result of the adoption of ASC 842. The expense, previously recognized as non-cash amortization expense, is now recognized in Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion, and amortization shown separately) on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss). As a result of the June 1, 2018 merger, legacy Fairmount Santrol inventories were written up to fair value under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). For the year ended December 31, 2019, $1.1 million of this write-up was expensed through cost of goods sold, thereby reducing segment gross profit. There was no write-up in the three months ended December 31, 2019. Of the $1.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, $0.4 million impacted the Energy segment and $0.7 million impacted the Industrial segment. (4) We define segment contribution margin as segment revenue less segment cost of sales, excluding any depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, selling, general, and administrative costs, and operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity. Operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity costs, which are both entirely attributable to the Energy segment, were $14.2 million and $7.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $35.1 million and $17.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Segment contribution margin and segment contribution margin per ton are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in tables that follow.





Covia Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) Information & Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) from continuing operations (amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 As Reported As Reported Fairmount Santrol Pre-Merger Merger Pro Forma Adjustments(1) Covia Pro Forma Combined(2) Revenues $ 313,307 $ 441,330 — $ - $ 441,330 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion, and amortization shown separately)(4) 279,409 359,534 — - 359,534 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 37,364 45,828 — - 45,828 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 52,823 63,996 — (16,672 ) 47,324 Goodwill and other asset impairments, net 1,426,387 (10,609 ) — - (10,609 ) Restructuring and other charges 15,685 7,204 — - 7,204 Gain on sale of subsidiaries 1,765 - — - - Other operating expense (income), net (1,336 ) (4,694 ) — - (4,694 ) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations (1,498,790 ) (19,929 ) — 16,672 (3,257 ) Interest expense, net 27,995 24,997 — (372 ) 24,625 Gain on extinguishment of debt (13,411 ) - — - - Other non-operating expense, net 1,309 (1,327 ) — (1,289 ) (2,616 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,514,683 ) (43,599 ) — 18,333 (25,266 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (257,415 ) 4,511 — 4,216 8,727 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (1,257,268 ) (48,110 ) — 14,117 (33,993 ) Less: Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest (33 ) 29 — - 29 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation (1,257,235 ) (48,139 ) — 14,117 (34,022 ) Interest expense, net 27,995 24,997 — (372 ) 24,625 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (257,415 ) 4,511 — 4,216 8,727 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 52,823 63,996 — (16,672 ) 47,324 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1,433,832 ) 45,365 — 1,289 46,654 Non-cash charges relating to operating leases(4) 1,848 - — - - Non-cash stock compensation expense(5) 1,650 2,365 — - 2,365 Costs and expenses related to the Merger and integration(6) - 3,156 — (1,289 ) 1,867 Restructuring and other charges(7) 15,685 3,599 — - 3,599 Gain on extinguishment of debt(8) (13,411 ) - - - - Goodwill and asset impairments(9) 1,426,387 (10,609 ) — - (10,609 ) Gain on sale of subsidiaries(10) 1,765 - - - - Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 92 $ 43,876 — $ - $ 43,876 Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 As Reported As Reported Fairmount Santrol Pre-Merger(3) Merger Pro Forma Adjustments(1) Pro Forma Combined(2) Revenues $ 1,595,446 $ 1,842,937 $ 477,332 $ - $ 2,320,269 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion, and amortization shown separately)(4) 1,319,172 1,380,766 319,224 - 1,699,990 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 153,596 145,593 44,156 - 189,749 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 222,042 196,455 29,313 (15,085 ) 210,683 Goodwill and other asset impairments, net 1,434,148 267,034 - - 267,034 Restructuring and other charges 30,600 21,954 - - 21,954 Gain on sale of subsidiaries (125,430 ) - - - - Other operating expense (income), net (6,040 ) (5,024 ) (2,292 ) - (7,316 ) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations (1,432,642 ) (163,841 ) 86,931 15,085 (61,825 ) Interest expense, net 107,891 60,322 25,686 8,428 94,436 Gain on extinguishment of debt (13,411 ) - - - - Other non-operating expense, net 6,991 54,832 28,057 (79,169 ) 3,720 Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,534,113 ) (278,995 ) 33,188 85,826 (159,981 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (244,134 ) 3,987 1,683 19,740 25,410 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (1,289,979 ) (282,982 ) 31,505 66,086 (185,391 ) Less: Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest 123 103 3 - 106 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation (1,290,102 ) (283,085 ) 31,502 66,086 (185,497 ) Interest expense, net 107,891 60,322 25,686 8,428 94,436 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (244,134 ) 3,987 1,683 19,740 25,410 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 222,042 196,455 29,313 (15,085 ) 210,683 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1,204,303 ) (22,321 ) 88,184 79,169 145,032 Non-cash charges relating to operating leases(4) 7,904 - - - - Non-cash stock compensation expense(5) 10,028 5,812 8,482 - 14,294 Costs and expenses related to the Merger and integration(6) 896 52,979 28,057 (79,169 ) 1,867 Restructuring and other charges(7) 33,189 27,660 - - 27,660 Gain on debt extinguishment(8) (13,411 ) - - - - Goodwill and other asset impairments(9) 1,434,148 267,034 - - 267,034 Gain on sale of subsidiaries(10) (125,430 ) - - - - Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 143,021 $ 331,164 $ 124,723 $ - $ 455,887 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 As Reported Revenues $ 408,957 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion, and amortization shown separately)(4) 332,234 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 35,628 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 51,920 Goodwill and other asset impairments, net 7,761 Restructuring and other charges 3,378 Gain on sale of subsidiaries (127,195 ) Other operating expense (income), net 18 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 105,213 Interest expense, net 26,894 Other non-operating expense, net 1,924 Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 76,395 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 22,471 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 53,924 Less: Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest 152 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation 53,772 Interest expense, net 26,894 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 22,471 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 51,920 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 155,057 Non-cash charges relating to operating leases(4) 1,856 Non-cash stock compensation expense(5) 2,296 Costs and expenses related to the Merger and integration(6) - Restructuring and other charges(7) 3,378 Goodwill and other asset impairments(9) 7,761 Gain on sale of subsidiaries(10) (127,195 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 43,153 __________ (1) The unaudited Covia Pro Forma Combined financial information presents the Company’s combined results as if the Merger had occurred on January 1, 2017. The pro forma financial information was prepared to give effect to events that are (i) directly attributable to the Merger; (ii) factually supportable; and (iii) expected to have a continuing impact on the Company’s results. All material intercompany transactions during the periods presented have been eliminated. The Merger Pro Forma Adjustments reflect adjustments for interest expense that would have been incurred to finance the transaction and purchase accounting adjustments for additional depreciation, depletion and amortization on acquired property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in prior periods which resulted in a reduction to depreciation, depletion and amortization in the current periods. The pro forma results exclude Merger related transaction costs and expenses that were incurred in conjunction with the transaction for all periods presented. (2) The unaudited Covia Pro Forma Combined financial results include the aggregate results of operations for legacy Fairmount Santrol and legacy Unimin for periods preceding the June 1, 2018 merger. (3) 2018 Pre-Merger financial results are for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. ("Fairmount Santrol"), for the two and five months ended May 31, 2018, the day before the merger between Fairmount Santrol and Unimin Corporation ("Unimin") occurred on June 1, 2018. Such results are based on Fairmount Santrol's unaudited internal financial statements and have been prepared on a basis substantially consistent with Fairmount Santrol's prior audited financial statements, but have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. Both Fairmount Santrol and Unimin reported financial results on a calendar fiscal year. (4) In the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, Energy segment gross profit was negatively impacted by the $1.8 million and $7.9 million, respectively, of operating lease expense incurred related to intangible assets that were reclassified to Operating right-of-use assets, net on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, as a result of the adoption of ASC 842. The expense, previously recognized as non-cash amortization expense, is now recognized in Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion, and amortization shown separately) on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss). (5) Represents the non-cash expense for stock-based awards issued to employees and outside directors. Stock compensation expenses are reported in Selling, general & administrative expenses ("SG&A"). (6) Costs and expenses related to the Merger with Fairmount Santrol include legal, accounting, financial advisory services, severance, debt extinguishment, and integration expenses. (7) Represents expenses associated with restructuring activities as a result of the Merger and idled plant facilities, other charges related to executive severance and benefits, as well as restructuring-related SG&A expenses. (8) Represents the gain, net of $1.0 million of deferred financing fees and $0.2 million of transaction fees, on $62.9 million of Term Loan repurchases in December 2019. (9) Represents expenses associated with the impairment of long-lived assets, Propel SSP® self-suspending proppant, idled facilities and railcars, and spare parts inventory in the Energy segment in 2019. Represents expenses associated with the impairment of goodwill in the Energy reporting unit and the impairment of assets from idled facilities and assets under construction in 2018 (10) Represents the gain on the sales of Calera and W&W.





Covia Pro Forma Segment Contribution Margin & Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) The following table reconciles segment contribution margin and segment contribution margin per ton, non-GAAP financial measures, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, segment gross profit and segment gross profit per ton, respectively Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 As Reported Covia, As Reported — — Segment gross profit(3) Energy $ (12,501 ) $ 31,252 — — Industrial 46,399 50,544 — — Total segment gross profit 33,898 81,796 — — Operating expenses excluded from segment contribution margin(4) 14,167 7,896 — — Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) Energy 1,666 39,148 — — Industrial 46,399 50,544 — — Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP) $ 48,065 $ 89,692 — — Segment gross profit per ton(3) Energy $ (3.78 ) $ 7.18 — — Industrial 14.30 14.51 — — Total segment gross profit per ton 5.17 10.44 — — Operating expenses per ton excluded from segment contribution margin per ton(4) 4.28 1.81 — — Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4) Energy 0.50 8.99 — — Industrial 14.30 14.51 — — Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP) $ 7.34 $ 11.44 — — Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 As Reported Covia, As Reported Fairmount Santrol Pre-Merger(1) Covia Pro Forma Combined(2) Segment gross profit(3) Energy $ 54,083 $ 258,996 $ 136,668 $ 395,664 Industrial 222,191 203,175 21,440 224,615 Total segment gross profit 276,274 462,171 158,108 620,279 Operating expenses excluded from segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) 35,090 16,951 10,726 27,677 Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) Energy 89,173 275,947 147,394 423,341 Industrial 222,191 203,175 21,440 224,615 Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP) $ 311,364 $ 479,122 $ 168,834 $ 647,956 Segment gross profit per ton(3) Energy $ 3.28 $ 16.09 $ 29.79 $ 19.12 Industrial 15.88 15.07 20.46 15.46 Total segment gross profit per ton 9.06 15.62 28.05 17.61 Operating expenses per ton excluded from segment contribution margin per ton(4) 2.13 1.05 2.34 1.34 Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4) Energy 5.41 17.14 32.13 20.46 Industrial 15.88 15.07 20.46 15.46 Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP) $ 10.21 $ 16.20 $ 29.96 $ 18.40 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 As Reported Segment gross profit(3) Energy $ 17,662 Industrial 59,061 Total segment gross profit 76,723 Operating expenses excluded from segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) 6,914 Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) Energy 24,576 Industrial 59,061 Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP) $ 83,637 Segment gross profit per ton(3) Energy $ 4.23 Industrial 16.48 Total segment gross profit per ton 9.89 Operating expenses per ton excluded from segment contribution margin per ton(4) 1.66 Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4) Energy 5.88 Industrial 16.48 Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP) $ 10.78 __________ (1) 2018 Pre-Merger financial results are for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. ("Fairmount Santrol"), for the two and five months ended May 31, 2018, the day before the merger between Fairmount Santrol and Unimin Corporation ("Unimin") occurred on June 1, 2018. Such results are based on Fairmount Santrol's unaudited internal financial statements and have been prepared on a basis substantially consistent with Fairmount Santrol's prior audited financial statements, but have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. Both Fairmount Santrol and Unimin reported financial results on a calendar fiscal year. (2) The unaudited Covia Pro Forma Combined financial results include the aggregate results of operations for legacy Fairmount Santrol and legacy Unimin for periods preceding the June 1, 2018 merger. (3) In the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, Energy segment gross profit was negatively impacted by the $1.8 million and $7.9 million, respectively, of operating lease expense incurred related to intangible assets that were reclassified to Operating right-of-use assets, net on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, as a result of the adoption of ASC 842. The expense, previously recognized as non-cash amortization expense, is now recognized in Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion, and amortization shown separately) on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss). As a result of the June 1, 2018 merger, legacy Fairmount Santrol inventories were written up to fair value under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). For the year ended December 31, 2019, $1.1 million of this write-up was expensed through cost of goods sold, thereby reducing segment gross profit. There was no write-up in the three months ended December 31, 2019. Of the $1.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, $0.4 million impacted the Energy segment and $0.7 million impacted the Industrial segment. (4) We define segment contribution margin as segment revenue less segment cost of sales, excluding any depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, selling, general, and administrative costs, and operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity. Operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity costs, which are both entirely attributable to the Energy segment, were $14.2 million and $7.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $35.1 million and $17.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Segment contribution margin and segment contribution margin per ton are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in tables that follow.





Covia Adjusted Industrial Segment Information The following table provides unaudited adjusted Industrial segment data, excluding the impact of Calera and W&W, as well as freight revenues. Calera and W&W were sold in August and September 2019, respectively. Amounts in thousands. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Covia, As Reported Covia, As Reported Covia, As Reported Covia, As Reported Fairmount Santrol Pre-Merger(1) Covia Pro Forma Combined(2) Industrial volumes (tons), as reported 3,244 3,483 13,988 14,528 - 14,528 Less Calera volumes - (108 ) (230 ) (399 ) - (399 ) Adjusted Industrial volumes 3,244 3,375 13,758 14,129 - 14,129 Industrial revenues, as reported $ 161,369 $ 185,719 $ 732,568 $ 784,318 $ - $ 784,318 Less Calera revenues - (13,916 ) (30,208 ) (51,123 ) - (51,123 ) Less W&W revenues - (2,870 ) (8,782 ) (12,975 ) - (12,975 ) Adjusted Industrial revenues $ 161,369 $ 168,933 $ 693,578 $ 720,220 $ - $ 720,220 Industrial segment gross profit, as reported $ 46,399 $ 50,544 $ 222,191 $ 224,615 $ - $ 224,615 Less Calera gross profit - (3,850 ) (7,754 ) (15,059 ) - (15,059 ) Less W&W gross profit - (984 ) (3,753 ) (5,277 ) - (5,277 ) Adjusted Industrial segment gross profit $ 46,399 $ 45,710 $ 210,684 $ 204,279 $ - $ 204,279 __________ (1) 2018 Pre-Merger financial results are for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. ("Fairmount Santrol"), for the two and five months ended May 31, 2018, the day before the merger between Fairmount Santrol and Unimin Corporation ("Unimin") occurred on June 1, 2018. Such results are based on Fairmount Santrol's unaudited internal financial statements and have been prepared on a basis substantially consistent with Fairmount Santrol's prior audited financial statements, but have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. Both Fairmount Santrol and Unimin reported financial results on a calendar fiscal year. (2) The unaudited Covia Pro Forma Combined financial results include the aggregate results of operations for legacy Fairmount Santrol and legacy Unimin for periods preceding the June 1, 2018 merger.





