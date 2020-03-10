Octopus Apollo VCT plc (“the “Company”)
10 March 2020
Proposed Increase in Size of Offer for Subscription
Further to the announcement released by Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company") on 10 May 2019 relating to the Company's Offer for Subscription to raise up to £30 million (£20 million with an over-allotment facility of a further £10 million) (the “Offer”), in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 tax years the Board of the Company announces today that it is proposing to increase the size of the Offer from £30 million to £50 million (the "Offer Increase").
Pursuant to an agreement relating to the Offer Increase between the Company and Octopus Investments Limited, the Company’s investment manager (the “Manager”), which constitutes a smaller related party transaction within Listing Rule 11.1.10 R, the Manager will receive:
