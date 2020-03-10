Neðangreint er fréttatilkynning frá Fredensborg ICE ehf.:



﻿FRÉTTATILKYNNING Fredensborg ICE ehf., hefur keypt 7.168.946.995 hluti í félaginu Heimavellir eða um 63,72%. Hlutirnir eru keyptir á genginu 1,5 og því nemur heildarmarkaðsvirði keyptra bréfa 10.753.420.493 krónum. Eftir kaupin fer Fredensborg ICE ehf. með samtals 73,94% hlutafjár í Heimavöllum. Í ljósi þess að Fredensborg ICE ehf. hefur eignast meira en 30% í Heimavöllum mun Fredensborg ICE ehf. gera yfirtökutilboð til allra hluthafa Heimavalla í samræmi við X. kafla laga um verðbréfaviðskipti. Yfirtökutilboðið verður á sama verði og framangreind viðskipti og verður lagt fram innan fjögurra vikna frá dagsetningu þessarar tilkynningar. Fyrirtækjaráðgjöf Arctica Finance hf. hefur verið ráðin sem umsjónaraðili með yfirtökutilboðinu fyrir hönd Fredensborg ICE ehf. Í framhaldi af yfirtökutilboðinu hyggst tilboðsgjafi afskrá hlutabréf félagsins af aðalmarkaði NASDAQ OMX Iceland. Fredensborg ICE ehf. er dótturfélag Fredensborg AS sem er skráð í Noregi, endanlegur eigandi Fredensborg AS er Ivar Erik Tollefsen. Fredensborg AS á meirihluta í íbúðaleigufyrirtækinu Heimstaden sem á tugþúsundir leiguíbúðir á Norðurlöndunum og á meginlandi Evrópu.

Announcement Fredensborg ICE ehf. has acquired 7.168.946.995 shares in Heimavellir hf., which represent 63.72% of the total shares. The shares were acquired at a price per share of ISK 1.5 and therefore the total market value of the acquired shares is ISK 10,753,420,493. After the acquisition Fredensborg ICE ehf. controls 73.94% of the shares in Heimavellir. In light of the fact that Fredensborg ICE ehf. has acquired more than 30% of the shares in Heimavellir, Fredensborg ICE ehf. will submit a mandatory takeover offer to all shareholders of Heimavellir hf. in accordance with Chapter X of the Act on Securities Transactions. The takeover offer will be made at the same price per share as the aforementioned transactions and will be submitted within four weeks from the date of this announcement. Arctica Finance hf.‘s corporate advisory has been engaged to manage the offer process on behalf of Fredensborg ICE ehf. Following the takeover offer the offeror intends to seek a delisting of the shares of Heimavellir hf. from the NASDAQ OMX Iceland main market. Fredensborg ICE ehf. is a subsidiary of Fredensborg AS which is incorporated in Norway, the ultimate beneficial owner of Fredensborg AS is Ivar Erik Tollefsen. Fredensborg AS is a majority shareholder of the residential leasing company Heimstaden which owns tens of thousands of residential properties for lease in the Nordics and mainland Europe.

