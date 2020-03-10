Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DIY Home Automation Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global DIY home automation market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 40% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the DIY home automation market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and household markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness on safety and security, increasing consumer need for simplicity and personalized experience, growing adoption of cloud-based technologies, and low cost for DIY system.



The study includes the DIY home automation market size and forecast for the global DIY home automation market through 2024, segmented by product and service type, technology, application, and region.



Some of the DIY home automation companies profiled in this report include iSmartAlarm, SmartThings, Ingersoll-Rand, iControl Networks, SmartLabs, Nest Labs, Vera Control, Belkin International, Lowe's Iris & Nortek.



Some of the features of this report include:

Market size estimates: DIY home automation market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

DIY home automation market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application and technology.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application and technology. Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by product and service type, technology, application,and region.

Market size by various segments such as by product and service type, technology, application,and region. Regional analysis: DIY home automation market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

DIY home automation market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for DIY home automation in the DIY home automation market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for DIY home automation in the DIY home automation market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, DIY home automation in the DIY home automation market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, DIY home automation in the DIY home automation market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global DIY home automation market by product and service type (hardware and managed services), technology (network technologies and wireless technologies), application (commercial and household), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global DIY Home Automation Market:Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global DIY Home Automation Market by Product and Service Type

3.3.1: Hardware

3.3.1.1: Smart Hub

3.3.1.2: Security & Access Control

3.3.1.2.1: Door Locks

3.3.1.2.2: Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detectors

3.3.1.2.3: Door/Window and Motion Sensors

3.3.1.2.4: Others

3.3.1.3: Lighting Control

3.3.1.4: Entertainment Control

3.3.1.5: Climate Control

3.3.1.6: Others

3.3.2: Managed Services

3.4: Global DIY Home Automation Market by Technology

3.4.1: Network Technologies

3.4.1.1: GSM/HSPA Networks

3.4.1.2: CDMA Networks

3.4.1.3: LTE Networks

3.4.2: Wireless Technologies

3.4.2.1: Zigbee

3.4.2.2: Z-Wave

3.4.2.3: Wi-Fi

3.4.2.4: X10

3.4.2.5: Bluetooth

3.4.2.6: Others

3.4.3: Other Protocols and Standards

3.4.3.1: Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

3.4.3.2: National Electrical Manufactures Association (NEMA)

3.4.3.3: Lonworks

3.4.3.4: KNX

3.4.3.5: Others

3.5: Global DIY Home Automation Market by Application

3.5.1: Commercial

3.5.2: Household



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global DIY Home Automation Market by Region

4.2: North American DIY Home Automation Market

4.3: European DIY Home Automation Market

4.4: APAC DIY Home Automation Market

4.5: RoW DIY Home Automation Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Regional Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global DIY Home Automation Market by Product and Service type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global DIY Home Automation Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global DIY Home Automation Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global DIY Home Automation Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global DIY Home Automation Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global DIY Home Automation Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: iSmartAlarm

7.2: SmartThings

7.3: Ingersoll-Rand

7.4: iControl Networks

7.5: Stevens Water Monitoring System

7.6: SmartLabs

7.7: Nest Labs

7.8: Vera Control

7.9: Belkin International

7.10: Lowe's Iris & Nortek



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5wquff

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900