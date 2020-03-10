Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Safety, Efficacy, Validation), by Application (Diagnostic, Drug Development, Personalized Medicine), by Disease, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biomarkers market size is expected to reach over USD 129.4 billion by 2027. It is anticipated to exhibiting a CAGR of 13.7%, during the forecast period. Factors, such as increasing collaborations and funds for R&D activities, rising consumer awareness, a widening patient base, and technological advancements collectively augmenting market growth.
The drug discovery segment contributed the highest revenue in 2019. Pharmaceutical companies focus on extensive R&D initiatives for the development of targeted therapeutics. Coordinated strategic efforts on biomarker development remain a searing trend among drug manufacturers, academic research institutions, commercial R&D organizations, non-profitable health foundations, and federal government biomedical regulatory and research agencies.
North America continued to lead the biomarkers market in 2019, driven by an amplifying demand for personalized medicines, high disease prevalence, and proactive government initiatives. It is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is positioned to witness the fastest CAGR, over the forecast period, spearheaded by India.
Some key market players include Abbott, Roche, Qiagen, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services, Agilent Technologies, and Epigenomics. The players are developing novel kits and therapies and drugs to target population in the areas with high unmet clinical needs.
Further key findings from the study suggest:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Biomarkers Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Biomarkers Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Clinical Diagnostics Market Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.3.1. Reimbursement Framework
3.3.2. Standards & Compliances
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.4.1.1. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
3.4.1.2. Technological Advancements
3.4.1.3. Funding for Biomarkers
3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4.2.1. Reimbursement Policies
3.5. Biomarkers Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
Chapter 4. Biomarkers Market - Competitive Analysis
4.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
4.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)
4.3. Vendor Landscape
4.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners
4.3.2. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2019
4.4. Public Companies
4.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis (Revenue, Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Serviceable Industries, Key Alliances)
4.4.2. Company Market Share
4.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
4.4.4. Market Differentiators
4.4.5. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances
4.5. Private Companies
4.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies
4.5.2. Regional Network Map
4.5.3. Company Market Position Analysis (Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Alliance, Industry Experience)
Chapter 5. Biomarkers Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions & Scope
5.2. Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.3. Biomarkers Market, by Type, 2015 to 2027
5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2027 for the following:
5.4.1. Safety
5.4.2. Efficacy
5.4.3. Validation
Chapter 6. Biomarkers Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Definitions & Scope
6.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
6.3. Biomarkers Market, by Application, 2015 to 2027
6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2027 for the following:
6.4.1. Diagnostics
6.4.2. Drug Development
6.4.3. Personalized Medicine
Chapter 7. Biomarkers Market: Disease Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Definitions & Scope
7.2. Disease Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
7.3. Biomarkers Market, by Disease, 2015 to 2027
7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2027 for the following:
7.4.1. Cancer
7.4.2. Cardiovascular Disease
7.4.3. Neurological Disease
7.4.4. Immunological Disease
7.4.5. Others
7.5. Disease Market, by Type, 2015-2027:
7.5.1. Cancer
7.5.2. Cardiovascular Diseases
7.5.3. Neurological Disease
7.5.4. Imunological Disease
7.5.5. Others
Chapter 8 Biomarkers Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1 Biomarkers Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
8.2 Biomarkers Market: Leading Players, 2019
8.3 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)
8.4 North America
8.5 Europe
8.6 Asia-Pacific
8.7 Latin America
8.8 MEA
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Strategy Framework
9.2 Heat Map Analysis of Private Companies
9.3 F-Hoffman La Roche Ltd.
9.4 Abbott
9.5 Epigenomics AG
9.6 General Electric Company
9.7 Johnson & Johnson
9.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
9.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
9.10 Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
9.11 Qiagen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1r1wle
