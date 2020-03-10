Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phase Change Materials Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The phase change material market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17 % from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the phase change material (PCM) market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, HVAC, cold chain & packaging, TES, refrigeration & equipment, electronics, and textile industries. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing awareness towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and growing demand for renewable sources of energy.



The study includes the phase change material (PCM) market size and forecast for the phase change material (PCM) market through 2024, segmented by product form, end use, and region.



Some of the features of this report include:

Market size estimates: phase change material (PCM) market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

phase change material (PCM) market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use. Segmentation analysis: market size by product form, end use, and region

market size by product form, end use, and region Regional analysis: phase change material (PCM) market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

phase change material (PCM) market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for phase change material (PCM) in the phase change material (PCM) market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for phase change material (PCM) in the phase change material (PCM) market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, phase change material (PCM) in the phase change material (PCM) market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, phase change material (PCM) in the phase change material (PCM) market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the phase change material (PCM) market by product form (inorganic, organic, and bio-based), end-use (building & construction, HVAC, cold chain & packaging, TES, refrigeration & equipment, electronics, textiles, and others.), and region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW).

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the phase change material (PCM) market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the phase change material (PCM) market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this phase change material (PCM) market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the phase change material (PCM) market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the phase change material (PCM) market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this phase change material (PCM) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this phase change material (PCM) area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this phase change material (PCM) market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market by Product Form

3.3.1: Inorganic

3.3.2: Organic

3.3.3: Bio-Based

3.4: Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market by End-use Industry

3.4.1: Building and Construction

3.4.2: HVAC

3.4.3: Cold Chain and Packaging

3.4.4: TES Refrigeration and Equipment

3.4.5: Electronics

3.4.6: Textiles

3.4.7: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market by Region

4.2: North American Phase Change Material (PCM) Market

4.3: European Phase Change Material (PCM) Market

4.4: APAC Phase Change Material (PCM) Market

4.5: RoW Phase Change Material (PCM) Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market by Product Form

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market by End-use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Honeywell Electronic Materials Inc.

7.2: Laird PLC

7.3: Sasol Ltd.

7.4: Croda International PLC

7.5: Entropy Solutions LLC

7.6: Microtek Laboratories Inc.

7.7: Pluss Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

7.8: Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc.

7.9: Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

7.10: Phase Change Materials Products Ltd.

7.11: Outlast Technologies LLC

7.12: Henkel AG and Company

7.13: Advansa B.V.

7.14: AI Technology Inc.

7.15: Climator Sweden AB

7.16: Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

7.17: CoolComposiTES, Inc.

7.18: Cryopak Industries Inc.

7.19: Datum Phase Change Limited

7.20: Dow Corning Corporation

7.21: Global E-Systems Europe B.V.

7.22: Insolcorp, Inc.

7.23: Iolitec Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH

7.24: Salca B.V.

7.25: Teappcm



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w803yo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900