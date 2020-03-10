New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global robotics system integration market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877225/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global robotics system integration market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by surge in the industrial robotics market.In addition, increasing demand for application-specific industrial robots is anticipated to boost the growth of the global robotics system integration market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global robotics system integration market is segmented as below:

Application:

• Material Handling



• Welding And Soldering



• Assembly Line



• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global robotics system integration market growth

This study identifies increasing demand for application-specific industrial robots as the prime reasons driving the global robotics system integration market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global robotics system integration market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global robotics system integration market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Dynamic Automation, Geku Automation, Genesis Systems Group, KUKA AG, Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Phoenix Control Systems Ltd., RobotWorx, Van Hoecke Automation NV and Yaskawa Electric Corp .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

