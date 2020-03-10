New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821778/?utm_source=GNW

1 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on global laboratory glassware and plasticware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of disposable plasticware.In addition, advances in glassware production technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global laboratory glassware and plasticware market is segmented as below:

Product:

• Glassware



• Plasticware



End-User:

• Research Institutes



• Clinical Diagnostic Centers



• Academic Institutes



Geographic Segmentation:

• Asia



• Europe



• North America



• ROW



Key Trends for global laboratory glassware and plasticware market growth

This study identifies advances in glassware production technologies as the prime reasons driving the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global laboratory glassware and plasticware market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global laboratory glassware and plasticware market, including some of the vendors such as Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Merck KGaA, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, SP Industries Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

