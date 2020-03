Lars Ragnar van der Bijl Mysen, General Counsel of PGS has on March 10, 2020 bought 15 000 shares in PGS at a price of NOK 6.51 per share. Following the transaction, Lars Ragnar van der Bijl Mysen owns 36 000 shares in PGS.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act