City of Lappeenranta submits a listing application of a notes issue for trading in a regulated market
Stock exchange release
10 March 2020 at 12:00
City of Lappeenranta has submitted a listing application regarding a notes issue (as defined below) for trading in a regulated market.
Name of the notes issue: City of Lappeenranta Notes EUR 40,000,000 1/2020
ISIN code: FI4000415757
Amount: EUR 40,000,000
The issuance of the notes shall take place 11 March 2020 and Nordea Bank Abp acts as a lead manager of the aforementioned issuance.
For further information, please contact:
City of Lappeenranta
Jari Iskanius
Tel. 040 631 6231, jari.iskanius@lappeenranta.fi
www.lappeenranta.fi
Lappeenranta kaupunki
Lappeenranta, FINLAND
