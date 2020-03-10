City of Lappeenranta

City of Lappeenranta submits a listing application of a notes issue for trading in a regulated market

City of Lappeenranta

Stock exchange release

10 March 2020 at 12:00



City of Lappeenranta has submitted a listing application regarding a notes issue (as defined below) for trading in a regulated market.

Name of the notes issue: City of Lappeenranta Notes EUR 40,000,000 1/2020

ISIN code: FI4000415757

Amount: EUR 40,000,000

The issuance of the notes shall take place 11 March 2020 and Nordea Bank Abp acts as a lead manager of the aforementioned issuance.