GONZALES, La., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today announced that E. Randall Chestnut, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Olivia W. Elliott, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to attend the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference to be held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Nigel in Dana Point, CA on March 15-17, 2020. The Company will host meetings with investors during the day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.



About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. The Company operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc. and Carousel Designs, LLC, which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores, as well as directly to consumers through www.babybedding.com . For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com .

Contact:

Olivia W. Elliott

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(225) 647-9124

oelliott@crowncrafts.com

or Halliburton Investor Relations

(972) 458-8000