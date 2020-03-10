WIXOM, Mich., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) (“Rockwell Medical” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today issued the following statement in response to communications publicly disseminated yesterday by an entity named “Medical Resource Acquisition Group LLC” (MRAG), which purports to be a Rockwell Medical stockholder.



The Company issued the following statement:

“Rockwell Medical has received certain email communications from an entity named “Medical Resource Acquisition Group LLC”, which purports to be a Rockwell Medical stockholder owning 10,000 shares and seeking to nominate three individuals for election to our Board at the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. The Board of Directors is in the process of reviewing the materials submitted by MRAG. Stockholders do not need to take any action at this time.”

The 2020 annual meeting of Rockwell Medical stockholders has not yet been scheduled. The Company’s Board of Directors will present its formal recommendation to stockholders regarding director nominations in the Company’s proxy statement.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is acting as legal counsel to Rockwell Medical.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming anemia management in a wide variety of therapeutic areas and across the globe, improving the lives of very sick patients. The Company’s initial focus is the treatment of anemia in end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Rockwell Medical's exclusive renal drug therapy, Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate citrate), is the only FDA-approved therapeutic indicated for iron replacement and maintenance of hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients. The Company has developed multiple formulations of Triferic (1) FDA-approved Dialysate Triferic, and (2) I.V. Triferic, for which the Company filed a New Drug Application in May 2019. Rockwell Medical is also an established manufacturer, supplier and leader in delivering high-quality hemodialysis concentrates/dialysates to dialysis providers and distributors in the U.S. and abroad.

Triferic® is a registered trademark of Rockwell Medical, Inc.

