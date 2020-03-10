New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796648/?utm_source=GNW

48 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global antiseptic and disinfectant products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide.In addition, growing consumer interest in eco-friendly green hand sanitizers is anticipated to boost the growth of the global antiseptic and disinfectant products market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global antiseptic and disinfectant products market is segmented as below:

End-User:

• Healthcare Providers



• Commercial Users



• Domestic Users



Product:

• Disinfectant



• Antiseptic



Geographic Segmentation:

• Asia



• Europe



• North America



• ROW



Key Trends for global antiseptic and disinfectant products market growth

This study identifies growing consumer interest in eco-friendly green hand sanitizers as the prime reasons driving the global antiseptic and disinfectant products market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global antiseptic and disinfectant products market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global antiseptic and disinfectant products market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Ecolab Inc., Getinge AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, STERIS Plc, The Procter & Gamble Co. and Unicharm Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

