The information provided within this research offers insights on identifying the requirements of the USSOCOM through an analysis of its proposed 2020 spending plan and beyond. Ascertaining these requirements will furnish readers with potential opportunities into the USSOCOM market. Spending data for this research is based on the most current USSOCOM defense budget request (2020) but does not include spending by the command's supporting components (e.g., Air Force, Army, Marines, and Navy).
Competitive analysis is based on best efforts to compile defense contract obligations distributed during 2019. In addition, market segmentation is based on the 2020 budget using 2019 as the base year to coincide with defense contracts awarded during that year. All years referenced within this research effort are based on the US fiscal year calendar.
Key Issues Addressed
The unique mission of special operation forces (SOF) units makes it important for companies to understand US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) requirements to capitalize on opportunities that would arise during the planning and execution of operational activities. A fundamental path to a successful USSOCOM market entry is companies' ability to resolve SOF problem sets and rapidly field solutions.
Contract support to real-world military operations has become a standard procedure among all military components. This practice has become even more prevalent in recent years because operational tempos have risen, advanced technologies are incorporated into the field, and manning levels have decreased.
The mission of the USSOCOM is to maintain proficiency and equip elite SOFs and deploy them rapidly worldwide so that they can conduct their specialized duties. Some examples of the missions for which SOFs are called on to complete include counterterrorism, direct action, hostage rescue and recovery, foreign humanitarian assistance, and environment preparation.
Accordingly, the commander of USSOCOM and subordinate joint force commanders and their staffs must be familiar with how to plan, integrate, and manage operational contract support during military operations to meet mission objectives.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. USSOCOM Market
3. Drivers and Restraints - USSOCOM Market
4. Forecast and Trends - USSOCOM Market
5. Competitive Analysis - USSOCOM Market
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
7. Procurement Segment Analysis
8. RDT&E Segment Analysis
9. Conclusions and Recommendations
10. The Last Word
