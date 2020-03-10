TDC's and DKT Holdings Annual Report 2019 are now available on TDC's website https://tdcgroup.com/da/investor-relations
The Annual Reports report on the new reporting segments which will also be applicable going forward in financial statements. A short presentation describing the changes is attached.
For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.
TDC tickers
Reuters TDC.CO.
Bloomberg TDC DC.
TDC A/S
Copenhagen, DENMARK
