LONDON, Ontario, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) is excited to announce that it has partnered with award-winning Wana Brands (“Wana”) to bring their innovative cannabis-infused products to Canada. Wana is the premiere U.S. edibles company with more dollars sold than any other brand according to BDS Analytics’ 2019 Brand Share Report. Currently available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Oregon, Wana is teaming up with Indiva to enter its first international market.

This exciting partnership is formalized through a license and consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with The Cima Group LLC ("Cima"), the holder of Wana’s intellectual property. Under the terms of the Agreement, Indiva will have exclusive rights to produce and distribute Wana products in Canada. Indiva intends to begin production of Wana’s cannabis-infused gummies as soon as possible.

“Wana stands out from the field for its consistency, quality and innovation,” Niel Marotta, Indiva’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “We are proud to be Wana’s exclusive Canadian partner. We are building a portfolio of proven, trusted brands and intend to be the producer of choice for global cannabis companies looking for a collaborative partner that is passionate about creating the very best cannabis products. We look forward to working closely with Wana’s leadership team to bring their much-beloved premium edibles to Canadians in the very near future.”

“Canada is an important market for Wana and a gateway to international expansion. We’ve been searching for the past two years for the perfect Canadian partner, and we found that with Indiva,” Nancy Whiteman, Chief Executive Officer of Wana Brands, said. “We look forward to bringing to Canada a decade of cannabinoid expertise, as well as leading edge innovation that Wana products are known for.”

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, oils, and edible products and provides production, manufacturing and refinement services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Gems™, and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements, partnerships and joint ventures. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

ABOUT WANA BRANDS

Wana Brands: Enhance Your Life.

Included in the 2019 Inc. 5000 list at #1536 and boasting a three-year growth rate of 269% , Wana Brands is the No. 1 edibles brand in the United States, with more dollars sold than any other brand, according to BDS Analytics 2019 Brand Share Report. Wana leads the industry in quality, consistency and potency, providing a range of different options that enable customers to create the specific cannabis experience they want. Wana products offer diverse product forms including edibles, vapes and extended release capsules, four different CBD/THC ratios as well as a variety of different dosages, onset times and duration of effects. The portfolio is designed so products can be used singly or in combination to address specific health, wellness and recreational needs. Wana products are available in Colorado, California, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Arizona and Oregon dispensaries, with Maryland, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Florida (as regulations allow) among the states imminently coming online. Wana Brands will also expand internationally to Canada in 2020. For more information or to subscribe to Wana’s e-newsletter, visit www.wanabrands.com. Follow Wana on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube and Pinterest.

