CALGARY, Alberta, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XSellerator division of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) ("Quorum" or the "Corporation"), today announced a partnership with Affinitiv. XSellerator will resell a white-labeled version of the Internet Lead Management (ILM) functionality within Affinitiv’s XRM Sales CRM system. The ILM functionality will be tightly integrated with the XSellerator DMS. Quorum expects to be installing pilot dealers in approximately 3-6 months.

XSellerator already offers ILM functionality via a strategic partnership in the Canadian market under the brand Q Leads.

“This partnership with Affinitiv helps us bring the popular Q Leads Internet Lead Management functionality to our clients in the US, leveraging Affinitiv’s manufacturer certifications,” said Mark Allen, Quorum DMS VP of Sales, Marketing & Services. “More importantly, this announcement, in combination with the announcement last month from our sister division, Autovance, regarding bringing the powerful Autovance Desk system to the US, rounds out our XSellerator Sales CRM functionality for the vehicle sales department of the dealership. Q Leads, along with Desk and the embedded Sales CRM in XSellerator, offers dealerships a complete solution to complement the robust accounting and industry-leading service lane and fixed operations management capability within the XSellerator DMS.”

“Our vision is to bring innovative and seamless end-to-end technology-enabled business processes to automotive dealerships, through a suite of embedded systems, whether built by Quorum or via partnerships. We want to bring comprehensive solutions to dealers without the need for expensive third party systems that are loosely integrated at best,” Allen concluded.

About XSellerator

XSellerator is Quorum Information Technologies’ (Quorum) (TSX-V:QIS) flagship Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across all departments in a dealership with a focus on capabilities that help dealers generate revenue and satisfy their customers. Launched over 20 years ago, XSellerator includes tools designed to maximize revenue opportunities for dealerships such as Customer Relationship Management and service vehicle inspection and quoting processes. Quorum is a Microsoft ISV Gold Partner and XSellerator is developed with modern mobile-enabled technology. For additional information, please visit www.QuorumDMS.com .

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships and is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to http://www.quoruminformationsystems.com/ .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. In particular, this press release includes forward-looking information relating to results of operations, plans and objectives, projected costs and business strategy. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Mark Allen

403-777-0036

AllenM@QuorumDMS.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/104566b0-a20b-4b15-acd0-5b0a1020c51a