CALGARY, Alberta, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) will be participating at the 32nd Annual ROTH Capital Conference. The conference is being held on March 15-17, 2020 at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, CA.
FLYHT’s management will be holding one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day.
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with FLYHT’s management, please contact your ROTH representative or FLYHT’s U.S. IR team at FLY@gatewayir.com.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
FLYHT improves aviation safety, efficiency and profitability by providing airlines, leasing companies, owners, operators and original equipment manufacturers with real-time insights into how their aircraft are performing. The company’s products include AFIRS™ (Automated Flight Information Reporting System), a satellite communications (Satcom) aircraft interface device (AID) which enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming, as well as TAMDAR™ (Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.
|Contact Information:
|FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
Alana Forbes
Chief Financial Officer
403-291-7437
aforbes@flyht.com
|Canada Investor Relations:
Adelaide Capital Markets Inc.
Deborah Honig
647-203-8793
deborah@adelaidecapital.ca
|U.S. Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
949-574-3860
FLY@gatewayir.com
