CALGARY, Alberta, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) will be participating at the 32nd Annual ROTH Capital Conference. The conference is being held on March 15-17, 2020 at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, CA.



FLYHT’s management will be holding one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with FLYHT’s management, please contact your ROTH representative or FLYHT’s U.S. IR team at FLY@gatewayir.com .

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT improves aviation safety, efficiency and profitability by providing airlines, leasing companies, owners, operators and original equipment manufacturers with real-time insights into how their aircraft are performing. The company’s products include AFIRS™ (Automated Flight Information Reporting System), a satellite communications (Satcom) aircraft interface device (AID) which enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming, as well as TAMDAR™ (Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com .

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Alana Forbes

Chief Financial Officer

403-291-7437

aforbes@flyht.com Canada Investor Relations:

Adelaide Capital Markets Inc.

Deborah Honig

647-203-8793

deborah@adelaidecapital.ca U.S. Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher

949-574-3860

FLY@gatewayir.com