-Presented initial clinical data for lead allogeneic CAR T program PBCAR0191 for the treatment of NHL and B-ALL-
-Implemented amendment to PBCAR0191 Phase 1/2a trial focused on optimizing clinical activity, CAR T cell expansion and persistence-
-Received FDA IND clearance and Orphan Drug Designation for two additional wholly-owned allogeneic CAR T programs targeting CD20 and BCMA; expect clinical trials to begin in 2020-
-Announced first wholly-owned in vivo gene correction program targeting primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), a rare genetic disease; expect clinical candidate to be selected in 2020-
-Achieved proof-of-concept for Elo Life Systems’ ZeroMelonTM zero calorie watermelon-based sweetener program; expect to move to greenhouse trials in 2020-
DURHAM, N.C., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) (“Precision”), a life sciences company dedicated to improving life through the application of its pioneering, proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and provided a business update.
“The considerable progress we made in 2019, our first year as a public company, positions Precision BioSciences to further accelerate development across all areas of our portfolio,” commented Matt Kane, CEO and co-founder of Precision BioSciences. “We now have three clinical-stage allogeneic CAR T candidates in development for the treatment of NHL, B-ALL, CLL/SLL and multiple myeloma, and have the clinical team and resources to focus on rapidly advancing these programs. We look forward to providing meaningful updates on their progress during 2020. Over the past year, we also built and opened our first-in-class cGMP-compliant manufacturing facility, advanced our partnered and wholly-owned in vivo gene-correction programs, and achieved validating milestones at our food-focused subsidiary, Elo Life Systems. I am very proud of the achievements of the entire Precision team in 2019 and am excited to continue this impressive pace of progress in 2020.”
Recent Developments and Upcoming Milestones
Allogeneic CAR T portfolio
Presented initial clinical data for lead CD19-targeted allogeneic CAR T candidate PBCAR0191; dose escalation continuing on-track with further updates expected during 2020. IND applications cleared for wholly-owned CD20 and BCMA targeted CAR T programs. PBCAR20A clinical trial set to begin at higher dose level, accelerating development
In vivo gene correction portfolio
Lead in vivo gene correction program identified, clinical candidate selection expected in 2020
Elo Life Systems
Advanced Elo Life Systems’ key food and agriculture programs
Corporate activities
In-house cGMP-compliant manufacturing facility opened and operational. Enhanced leadership team, Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board
Upcoming Corporate Presentations
Precision’s senior leadership team will be participating in the following upcoming conferences:
Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of December 31, 2019, Precision had approximately $180.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company expects that existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second half of 2021.
Revenues: Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $22.2 million, compared to $10.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily due to research funding from Precision’s joint development collaboration partners.
Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $82.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $45.1 million for the same period in 2018. This increase of $37.3 million was primarily due to increases in platform development and early stage research expenses, including increases in personnel costs, laboratory supplies and services and expenses to support Precision’s technology platform development and manufacturing capabilities.
General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $27.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $13.7 million for the same period in 2018. The increase of $13.3 million was primarily due to an increase in employee-related costs for additional personnel and facility costs associated with the Company’s growing infrastructure needs.
Net Loss: Net loss was $92.9 million, or $(2.21) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to a net loss of $46.0 million, or $(2.92) per share, for the same period in 2018.
About Precision BioSciences, Inc.
Precision BioSciences is dedicated to improving life (DTIL) through its proprietary genome editing platform, ARCUS. Precision leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and create healthy and sustainable food and agriculture solutions. Precision is actively developing product candidates in three innovative areas: allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction, and food. For more information regarding Precision, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.
About Precision’s Collaboration with Servier
Under the terms of the agreement with Servier, Precision is solely responsible for early-stage research activities and Phase 1 execution for PBCAR0191, as well as preparation of clinical supply for any Phase 2 clinical trials. Servier has the exclusive right to opt in for late-stage development and commercialization, and Precision has the right to participate in the development and commercialization of any licensed products resulting from the collaboration through a 50/50 co-development and co-promotion option in the United States.
Forward-Looking Statements
Information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present and historical facts contained in this press release, including without limitation: the timing of trials and results from clinical studies of our CAR T product candidates and our in vivo gene correction program; the efficacy of our ARCUS® genome editing technology; the capabilities of our cGMP manufacturing facility; and the timing of Elo’s ZeroMelonTM program and greenhouse trials, and expectations regarding our liquidity and ability to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements may be forward looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect various assumptions of Precision’s management that may or may not prove to be correct. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results, performance, or achievements, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements.
Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to become profitable; our ability to procure sufficient funding; our limited operating history; our ability to identify, develop and commercialize our product candidates; our dependence on our ARCUS technology; the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of research and development activities, preclinical or greenhouse studies and clinical or field trials; our or our collaborators’ ability to identify, develop and commercialize product candidates; our or our collaborators’ ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical or field trials; our or our collaborators’ ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of future product candidates, and any related restrictions, limitations and/or warnings in the label of an approved product candidate; the regulatory landscape that will apply to our and our collaborators’ development of product candidates; our ability to achieve our anticipated operating efficiencies as we commence manufacturing operations at our new facility; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our technology and any of our product candidates; the potential for off-target editing or other adverse events, undesirable side effects or unexpected characteristics associated with any of our product candidates; the success of our existing collaboration agreements; our ability to enter into new collaboration arrangements; public perception about genome editing technology and its applications; competition in the genome editing, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology and agricultural biotechnology fields; potential manufacturing problems associated with any of our product candidates; potential liability lawsuits and penalties related to our technology, our product candidates and our current and future relationships with third parties; and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which filings are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors & Media page of our website at https://investor.precisionbiosciences.com.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.
|Precision Biosciences, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|For the Years Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|$
|22,238
|$
|10,883
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|82,416
|45,122
|General and administrative
|27,026
|13,673
|Total operating expenses
|109,442
|58,795
|Loss from operations
|(87,204
|)
|(47,912
|)
|Other income (expense), net:
|Change in fair value of convertible note payable
|(9,758
|)
|—
|Interest expense
|(182
|)
|—
|Interest income
|4,267
|1,875
|Total other income (expense), net
|(5,673
|)
|1,875
|Net loss and net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(92,877
|)
|$
|(46,037
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders- basic and diluted
|$
|(2.21
|)
|$
|(2.92
|)
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding- basic and diluted
|41,991,162
|15,775,541
|Precision Biosciences, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets Data
|(In thousands)
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|180,886
|$
|103,193
|Working capital
|166,740
|101,600
|Total assets
|235,233
|138,600
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|138,314
|$
|39,960
