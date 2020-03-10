New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global smart workplace market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706425/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global smart workplace market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for seamless connectivity.In addition, emergence of smart cities is anticipated to boost the growth of the global smart workplace market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global smart workplace market is segmented as below:

Type:

• New Buildings



• Retrofitting



Component:

• Smart HVAC



• Smart Lighting



• Smart Security



• Smart Thermostat



• Smart Windows



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global smart workplace market growth

This study identifies emergence of smart cities as the prime reasons driving the global smart workplace market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global smart workplace market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global smart workplace market, including some of the vendors such as Acuity Brands Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Schneider Electric SE and United Technologies Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

