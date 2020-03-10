NETANYA, Israel, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) announced today its financial results for the year and quarter, ended December 31, 2019.



Highlights of 2019

Record revenues of $44.3 million up 58% year-over-year;

Full year gross margin of 36%;

Net loss of $2.0 million and positive EBITDA of $0.4 million;

Year-end net cash position of $13.8 million; secondary offering in January 2020 adds an additional $23.5 million to the cash position.

Management Comment

Dov Sella, RADA's Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are exceptionally pleased with our performance in 2019, growing our top line by 58% to an all-time record of $44.3 million. Furthermore, even while making the significant investments in our infrastructure and in establishing a new production line and a presence in the United States, our EBITDA was positive in the second half of the year.”

Continued Mr. Sella, “Our strong order momentum since mid-2019, which continued into this year, has increased our confidence that we will exceed revenues of $65 million in 2020. We expect that throughout 2020, we will grow our top line sequentially each quarter and reach profitability during the year. Our growth will be driven primarily by the growth in sales of tactical radars, with strong contribution from both the US and global markets. Furthermore, as the current programs to which we are supplying our radars mature, we expect the growth trend of our revenues to continue into 2021.”

2019 Fourth Quarter Summary

Revenues totaled $14.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 71% compared with revenues of $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross profit totaled $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 (or 36% of revenues) compared to gross profit of $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 (or 36% of revenues).

Operating Loss was $209,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to an operating loss of $102,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net loss attributable to RADA’s shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2019, was $295,000, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $86,000, or $0.00 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The loss in the fourth quarter was impacted in part by loss of $115,000 recorded in 2019 with respect to the sale of the Company’s Chinese subsidiary (a discontinued operation) in December 2018.

The Company’s EBITDA was $587,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to EBITDA of $401,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Results Summary

Revenues totaled $44.3 million, an increase of 58% compared to revenues of $28.0 million in 2018.

Gross profit totaled $15.9 million (or 36% of revenues) compared to gross profit of $10.2 million (or 36% of revenues) in 2018.

Operating loss totaled $2.1 million compared to operating income of $0.1 million in 2018.

Net loss attributable to RADA’s shareholders was $2.0 million, or $0.05 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $163,000, or $0.00 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The Company’s EBITDA was $407,000 in 2019 compared to EBITDA of $1.8 million in 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, RADA had net cash and cash equivalents of $13.8 million, compared to $20.8 million as of year-end 2018. Following the balance sheet date on January 10, 2020, the Company raised approximately $23.5 million from investors, after expenses, in a secondary offering in the United States.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call later today, March 10, 2020, starting at 10:00 am ET. Dov Sella, Chief Executive Officer and Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US: 1-888-668-9141 at 10:00 am Eastern Time UK: 0-800-917-5108 at 2:00 pm UK Time Israel: 03-918-0609 at 4:00 pm Israel Time International: +972-3-918-0609

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on RADA’s website at www.rada.com beginning 48 hours after the call.

About RADA Electronic Industries Ltd

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

Contact Information

Company Contact:

Avi Israel (CFO)

Tel: +972-9-892-1111

mrkt@rada.com

www.rada.com Investor Relations Contact:

Ehud Helft/Gavriel Frohwein

GK Investor & Public Relations

Tel: +1 646 688 3559

rada@gkir.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risk uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, risks in product and technology developments, market acceptance of new products and continuing product demand, level of competition and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Information with Regard to non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. RADA’s management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. EBITDA is provided in this press release and the accompanying supplemental information because management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful for investors and financial institutions as it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period. As presented in this release, the term EBITDA consists of net profit (loss) according to U.S. GAAP, excluding net financing expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization and ESOP expenses. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net profit (loss) or other statement of operations data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of profitability. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table below.

RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands Year ended December 31, Three months ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Income (loss) $(2,103 ) $62 $(209 ) $(102 ) Depreciation 1,301 799 454 250 Employees Option Compensation 1,150 898 313 253 Other non-cash amortization 59 33 29 - EBITDA $407 $1,792 $587 $401





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,754 $ 20,814 Restricted deposits 380 422 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of 2 at December 31, 2019 2 at December 31, 2018) 13,765 13,382 Contract Asset 1,269 899 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,673 506 Inventories, net 17,196 11,244 Current assets related to discontinued operations - 1,524 Total current assets 48,037 48,791 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term receivables and other deposits 97 79 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,127 4,632 Operating lease right-of-use asset 7,654 - Total LONG-TERM ASSETS 16,878 4,711 Total assets $ 64,915 $ 53,502





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data December 31, 2019 2018 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 7,661 $ 5,650 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,572 3,842 Advances from customers 1,563 727 Contract Liabilities 196 366 Operating lease short term liabilities 1,240 Current liabilities related to discontinued operations - 366 Total current liabilities 16,232 10,951 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Operating lease long term liabilities 6,499 - Accrued severance pay and other long term liability 764 690 Total long-term liabilities 7,263 690 EQUITY: Share capital - Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value - Authorized: 100,000,000 shares and 100,000,000 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 respectively; Issued and outstanding: 38,456,693 and 37,516,891 at December 31, 2019 and at December 31, 2018 respectively. 394 386 Additional paid-in capital 120,017 118,568 Accumulated other comprehensive income - 220 Accumulated deficit (78,991 ) (76,961 ) Total RADA Electronic Industries shareholders' equity 41,420 42,213 Non-controlling interest - (352 ) Total equity 41,420 41,861 Total liabilities and equity $ 64,915 $ 53,502



