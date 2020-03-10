Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Generic Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Generic Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Generic Pharmaceutical partnering deals.
- Trends in Generic Pharmaceutical dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of Generic Pharmaceutical deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life Generic Pharmaceutical deals
- Access to Generic Pharmaceutical contract documents
- Leading Generic Pharmaceutical deals by value since 2014
- Most active Generic Pharmaceutical dealmakers since 2014
This report provides details of the latest Generic Pharmaceutical agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Generic Pharmaceutical deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Generic Pharmaceutical partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Generic Pharmaceutical deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Generic Pharmaceutical partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Generic Pharmaceutical dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 300 online deal records of actual Generic Pharmaceutical deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Generic Pharmaceutical dealmaking.
- Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Generic Pharmaceutical dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.
- Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Generic Pharmaceutical deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
- Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Generic Pharmaceutical dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Generic Pharmaceutical deals announded by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.
- Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Generic Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
- Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Generic Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Generic Pharmaceutical partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Generic Pharmaceutical partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Generic Pharmaceutical technologies and products.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How aresalesand payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Companies Mentioned
- 3SBio
- 48North Cannabis
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie
- Abic Marketing
- Accelerated Cure Project for MS
- Accord
- Acorda Therapeutics
- Actavis (acquired by Watson)
- Actavis (name changed to Allergan)
- Actavis Foshan
- Acura Pharmaceuticals
- Adare Pharmaceuticals
- Advanced Biological Laboratories
- Advaxis
- Advent International
- Aequus Pharmaceuticals
- AEterna Zentaris
- AffaMed Therapeutics
- Aguettant
- AiPing Pharmaceutical
- Akorn
- Alchemia
- Alder Biopharmaceuticals
- Alexza Pharmaceuticals
- Alfa Wassermann
- Allergan
- Alphagen Laboratories
- Alteogen
- Alvogen
- Alvotech
- American Medical Systems
- American Regent
- Amerigen Pharmaceuticals
- Amgen
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
- Amring Pharmaceuticals
- Amyris
- Anacor Pharmaceuticals
- Andor Pharmaceuticals
- Andromeda Biotech
- Andrus
- ANI Pharmaceuticals
- APC Therapeutics
- Aphria
- Apicore
- Apotex
- APR Applied Pharma Research
- Apricus Biosciences
- Arena Pharmaceuticals
- Argentum Pharmaceuticals
- Armas Pharmaceuticals
- Asana Biosciences
- ASKA Pharmaceuticals
- Aspen Global
- Aspen Holding
- AstraZeneca
- Aucta Pharmaceuticals
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Aurora Cannabis
- Auxilium Pharmaceuticals
- Back-A-Line
- Bal Pharma
- Baxter International
- Bayer
- Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)
- Beijing Sun-Novo Pharmaceutical Research
- Beijing Zhongyuan
- Berry Genomics
- Bio-Thera Solutions
- Biocartis
- Biocon
- BIOCORP
- BioDelivery Sciences
- Biological E
- Biophore Pharmaceuticals
- BioQ Pharma
- BioSciencesCorp
- BL&H
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Breckenbridge Pharmaceutical
- Breckenridge Pharmaceuticals
- Broad Institute
- Buchang Pharmaceutical
- C-Bridge Capital
- Cadila Pharmaceuticals
- Canagen Pharmaceuticals
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals
- CanniMed Therapeutics
- Canopy Growth
- Cantonal Hospital
- Cardinal Health
- Carl Zeiss Meditec
- CASI Pharmaceuticals
- Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners
- Celgene
- Celltrion
- Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
- Chiesi Farmaceutici
- Cipla
- Cipla Medpro
- Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
- Citron Pharma
- Civica Rx
- CJ Corp
- Clevexel Pharma
- Coeptis Pharmaceuticals
- Coherus Biosciences
- Colorado Hemp Project
- Concord Biosciences
- Concordia Healthcare
- Consilient Health
- Corium International
- Covis Pharmaceutical
- Cronos Group
- CR Pharma
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- CUBRC
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- CURE Pharmaceutical
- Custopharm
- Cyndea Pharma
- CytoSorbents
- Dexcel Pharma
- Diosynth
- Dongkook Pharmaceutical
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Ducere Pharma
- Durect
- EffRx
- EirGenix
- Eli Lilly
- Elite Pharmaceuticals
- Emcure Pharmaceuticals
- EMD Millipore
- EMD Serono
- Endo International
- Endo Pharmaceuticals
- Epic Pharmaceuticals
- Epirus Biopharmaceuticals
- Epivax
- Erasmus University Medical Center
- Espero Pharmaceuticals
- Eticann S.A.S. Zomac
- Evestra
- Exela Pharma Sciences
- Express Scripts
- Fabre Kramer Pharmaceuticals
- Famy Care
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Fonterra
- Fred's
- Fresenius Kabi Pharmaceuticals
- Fuji Pharma
- Galen
- Galena Biopharma
- Gan & Lee
- GB Sciences
- Gedeon Richter
- GE Healthcare
- GeneriCo
- Genovis
- Gilead Sciences
- Gland Pharma
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Godrej
- Good & Green
- Grunenthal
- Guerbet
- Guilin Pharmaceutical
- Gupta Pharma
- GVK Biosciences
- H2-Pharma
- Hamilton Health Sciences
- HEC Pharm
- Helsinn Healthcare
- Henlius Biotech
- Heritage Pharmaceuticals
- Hetero Labs
- Hi-Tech Pharmacal
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- Hospira
- Hospital del Mar
- IBA Molecular Imaging
- iCAN:Israel-Cannabis
- IDT
- Immune Therapeutics
- Impax Laboratories
- Impopharma
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals
- Innovus Pharmaceuticals
- Instillo
- Intas Biopharmaceuticals
- Intellipharmaceutics
- Intrexon
- Invekra
- Iroko Pharmaceuticals
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
- IsCann Group
- Jabez Pharma
- Jacksonville Pharmaceuticals
- Jacobson Pharma
- Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals
- JHL Biotech
- Jing Medicine
- Kangmei Pharma
- KineMed
- Kitov
- KRS Global Biotechnology
- KVK-Tech
- LABORATORIOS SAVAL
- Lannett
- Laurus Labs
- Leaf Biopharmaceutical
- Leon-nanodrugs
- Litha Pharma
- Livzon Mabpharm
- Lotus Pharmaceuticals
- Luitpold Pharmaceuticals
- Lupin
- Mab-Venture Biopharma
- Mabion
- mAbXience
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Matawan Pharmaceuticals
- Mawdsleys
- Mayne Pharma
- McGill University
- McKesson
- McMaster University
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- MDxHealth
- Medicines Patent Pool Foundation
- Medicure
- Medifirst Solutions
- MediPharm Labs
- MedReleaf
- Medtronic
- Merck and Co
- Meroven
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
- Microchips Biotech
- Midatech
- Mission Pharmacal
- Mithra Pharmaceuticals
- Moberg Pharma
- Molteni Farmaceutici
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals
- Mundipharma
- Mylan Laboratories
- Mylan Pharmaceuticals
- MYM Nutraceuticals
- Nan Fung Group
- NCPC GeneTech
- NerPharMa
- NeuClone
- Nexus Pharmaceuticals
- Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceutical
- Nordic Pharma Group
- Novartis
- Nrgene
- NT Pharma
- Nuvo Research
- Oakrum Pharma
- Oculus Innovative Sciences
- Office of Generic Drugs
- Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation
- Olon
- Omeros
- Omnicare
- Ontario Clinical Oncology Group
- Orexigen Therapeutics
- Pais Vasco University
- Palatin Technologies
- Parnell Manufacturing
- Par Pharmaceutical
- PATH (Appropriate Technology in Health)
- Patheon
- Perennial
- Pernix Therapeutics
- Perrigo
- Pfenex
- Pfizer
- Pharmaceutical Research Associates
- Pharmaceutics International
- PharmaChoice
- PharmaLynk
- Pharmapark
- PharmaRoth Labs
- Philips
- Piramal Healthcare
- Plandai Biotechnology
- Pohl Boskamp
- Polpharma
- Prasco Laboratories
- Premier Inc
- Prenetics
- Prestige BioPharma
- Probi
- Prophase Labs
- Prosonix
- ProvideGx
- Province of British Columbia
- P T Lloyd Pharma
- Pulmatrix
- Pure Cannabis Research
- Qilu Pharmaceutical
- Quanta
- Ranbaxy Laboratories
- Recordati
- Renaissance Acquisition Holdings
- Revance Therapeutics
- Rising Pharmaceuticals
- Rivopharm
- Rockwell Medical
- Sam Chun Dang Pharm
- Samsung Bioepis
- Sandoz
- Sanofi
- Sawai Pharmaceuticals
- Schering-Plough
- Sciecure Pharma
- ScieGen Pharmaceuticals
- Seedo
- Selexis
- SeQuent Scientific
- Serum Institute of India
- Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical
- Shanghai Desano Pharmaceutical
- ShanghaiTech University
- Shanxi Yabao Pharmaceutical Distribution
- Shenzhen Hybio Pharma
- Shilpa Medicare
- Shionogi
- Shire Pharmaceuticals
- Simcere Pharmaceuticals
- Sinotherapeutics
- Sol-Gel
- Solaris
- Southern Cross University
- Spear Pharmaceuticals
- STADA Arzneimittel
- Sterling Pharmaceutical Services
- Strides Arcolab
- Strides Polska
- SunGen
- Sunny Pharmtech
- Sunovion Pharmaceuticals
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- Sunshine Biopharma
- Suven Life Sciences
- Symplmed Pharmaceuticals
- Tabuk Pharmaceutical
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Taro Pharmaceuticals
- Teligent
- TesoRx Pharma
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Teva Pharmaceuticals USA
- Theradiag
- Tianyin Pharmaceutical
- Titan Pharmaceuticals
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals
- Trendlines Group
- Turgut Ilaclari
- Uni-Bio Science
- Unichem
- United Therapeutics
- Univercells
- University College Dublin Conway Institute
- University Magna Graecia
- University of Cambridge
- University of Hong Kong
- University of Sherbrooke
- University of Siena
- University Pierre Marie Curie
- Up Cannabis
- Upsher-Smith
- Ursapharm
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals
- Valens GroWorks
- Vcell Healthcare
- Vensun Pharmaceuticals
- Venus Remedies
- Verde Environmental Technologies
- Veritas
- Vici Health Sciences
- ViiV Healthcare
- Viriom
- Vitruvias Therapeutics
- Volunteers in Medicine
- Walloon Region Investment Fund
- Walmart
- Warner Chilcott
- Watson Laboratories
- Waverley Pharma
- Wayne State University
- Winhealth Pharma Group
- World Child Cancer
- Xbrane Bioscience
- Xellia Pharmaceuticals
- Xspray Pharma
- Yale University
- Yifan Pharmaceutical
- Yiling Wanzhou International Pharmaceuticals
- YL Biologics
- Yom Chai
- Yoshindo
- Yukon Medical
- Zenabis
- Zentiva
- Zhejiang Chiral Medicine Chemicals
- Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical
- Zhengzhou University
- Zogenix
- Zydus Cadila
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgix7x
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900