Global Generic Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Generic Pharmaceutical partnering deals.



Trends in Generic Pharmaceutical dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Generic Pharmaceutical deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Generic Pharmaceutical deals

Access to Generic Pharmaceutical contract documents

Leading Generic Pharmaceutical deals by value since 2014

Most active Generic Pharmaceutical dealmakers since 2014

This report provides details of the latest Generic Pharmaceutical agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Generic Pharmaceutical deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Generic Pharmaceutical partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Generic Pharmaceutical deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Generic Pharmaceutical partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Generic Pharmaceutical dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 300 online deal records of actual Generic Pharmaceutical deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Generic Pharmaceutical dealmaking.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Generic Pharmaceutical dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Generic Pharmaceutical deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Generic Pharmaceutical dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Generic Pharmaceutical deals announded by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Generic Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Generic Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Generic Pharmaceutical partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Generic Pharmaceutical partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Generic Pharmaceutical technologies and products.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How aresalesand payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned



3SBio

48North Cannabis

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Abic Marketing

Accelerated Cure Project for MS

Accord

Acorda Therapeutics

Actavis (acquired by Watson)

Actavis (name changed to Allergan)

Actavis Foshan

Acura Pharmaceuticals

Adare Pharmaceuticals

Advanced Biological Laboratories

Advaxis

Advent International

Aequus Pharmaceuticals

AEterna Zentaris

AffaMed Therapeutics

Aguettant

AiPing Pharmaceutical

Akorn

Alchemia

Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alexza Pharmaceuticals

Alfa Wassermann

Allergan

Alphagen Laboratories

Alteogen

Alvogen

Alvotech

American Medical Systems

American Regent

Amerigen Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amring Pharmaceuticals

Amyris

Anacor Pharmaceuticals

Andor Pharmaceuticals

Andromeda Biotech

Andrus

ANI Pharmaceuticals

APC Therapeutics

Aphria

Apicore

Apotex

APR Applied Pharma Research

Apricus Biosciences

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Argentum Pharmaceuticals

Armas Pharmaceuticals

Asana Biosciences

ASKA Pharmaceuticals

Aspen Global

Aspen Holding

AstraZeneca

Aucta Pharmaceuticals

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurora Cannabis

Auxilium Pharmaceuticals

Back-A-Line

Bal Pharma

Baxter International

Bayer

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Beijing Sun-Novo Pharmaceutical Research

Beijing Zhongyuan

Berry Genomics

Bio-Thera Solutions

Biocartis

Biocon

BIOCORP

BioDelivery Sciences

Biological E

Biophore Pharmaceuticals

BioQ Pharma

BioSciencesCorp

BL&H

Boehringer Ingelheim

Breckenbridge Pharmaceutical

Breckenridge Pharmaceuticals

Broad Institute

Buchang Pharmaceutical

C-Bridge Capital

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Canagen Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

CanniMed Therapeutics

Canopy Growth

Cantonal Hospital

Cardinal Health

Carl Zeiss Meditec

CASI Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners

Celgene

Celltrion

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Cipla

Cipla Medpro

Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Citron Pharma

Civica Rx

CJ Corp

Clevexel Pharma

Coeptis Pharmaceuticals

Coherus Biosciences

Colorado Hemp Project

Concord Biosciences

Concordia Healthcare

Consilient Health

Corium International

Covis Pharmaceutical

Cronos Group

CR Pharma

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CUBRC

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

CURE Pharmaceutical

Custopharm

Cyndea Pharma

CytoSorbents

Dexcel Pharma

Diosynth

Dongkook Pharmaceutical

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Ducere Pharma

Durect

EffRx

EirGenix

Eli Lilly

Elite Pharmaceuticals

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

EMD Millipore

EMD Serono

Endo International

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Epic Pharmaceuticals

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals

Epivax

Erasmus University Medical Center

Espero Pharmaceuticals

Eticann S.A.S. Zomac

Evestra

Exela Pharma Sciences

Express Scripts

Fabre Kramer Pharmaceuticals

Famy Care

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fonterra

Fred's

Fresenius Kabi Pharmaceuticals

Fuji Pharma

Galen

Galena Biopharma

Gan & Lee

GB Sciences

Gedeon Richter

GE Healthcare

GeneriCo

Genovis

Gilead Sciences

Gland Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Godrej

Good & Green

Grunenthal

Guerbet

Guilin Pharmaceutical

Gupta Pharma

GVK Biosciences

H2-Pharma

Hamilton Health Sciences

HEC Pharm

Helsinn Healthcare

Henlius Biotech

Heritage Pharmaceuticals

Hetero Labs

Hi-Tech Pharmacal

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hospira

Hospital del Mar

IBA Molecular Imaging

iCAN:Israel-Cannabis

IDT

Immune Therapeutics

Impax Laboratories

Impopharma

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Instillo

Intas Biopharmaceuticals

Intellipharmaceutics

Intrexon

Invekra

Iroko Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

IsCann Group

Jabez Pharma

Jacksonville Pharmaceuticals

Jacobson Pharma

Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals

JHL Biotech

Jing Medicine

Kangmei Pharma

KineMed

Kitov

KRS Global Biotechnology

KVK-Tech

LABORATORIOS SAVAL

Lannett

Laurus Labs

Leaf Biopharmaceutical

Leon-nanodrugs

Litha Pharma

Livzon Mabpharm

Lotus Pharmaceuticals

Luitpold Pharmaceuticals

Lupin

Mab-Venture Biopharma

Mabion

mAbXience

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Massachusetts General Hospital

Matawan Pharmaceuticals

Mawdsleys

Mayne Pharma

McGill University

McKesson

McMaster University

MD Anderson Cancer Center

MDxHealth

Medicines Patent Pool Foundation

Medicure

Medifirst Solutions

MediPharm Labs

MedReleaf

Medtronic

Merck and Co

Meroven

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Microchips Biotech

Midatech

Mission Pharmacal

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Moberg Pharma

Molteni Farmaceutici

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Mundipharma

Mylan Laboratories

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

MYM Nutraceuticals

Nan Fung Group

NCPC GeneTech

NerPharMa

NeuClone

Nexus Pharmaceuticals

Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceutical

Nordic Pharma Group

Novartis

Nrgene

NT Pharma

Nuvo Research

Oakrum Pharma

Oculus Innovative Sciences

Office of Generic Drugs

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

Olon

Omeros

Omnicare

Ontario Clinical Oncology Group

Orexigen Therapeutics

Pais Vasco University

Palatin Technologies

Parnell Manufacturing

Par Pharmaceutical

PATH (Appropriate Technology in Health)

Patheon

Perennial

Pernix Therapeutics

Perrigo

Pfenex

Pfizer

Pharmaceutical Research Associates

Pharmaceutics International

PharmaChoice

PharmaLynk

Pharmapark

PharmaRoth Labs

Philips

Piramal Healthcare

Plandai Biotechnology

Pohl Boskamp

Polpharma

Prasco Laboratories

Premier Inc

Prenetics

Prestige BioPharma

Probi

Prophase Labs

Prosonix

ProvideGx

Province of British Columbia

P T Lloyd Pharma

Pulmatrix

Pure Cannabis Research

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Quanta

Ranbaxy Laboratories

Recordati

Renaissance Acquisition Holdings

Revance Therapeutics

Rising Pharmaceuticals

Rivopharm

Rockwell Medical

Sam Chun Dang Pharm

Samsung Bioepis

Sandoz

Sanofi

Sawai Pharmaceuticals

Schering-Plough

Sciecure Pharma

ScieGen Pharmaceuticals

Seedo

Selexis

SeQuent Scientific

Serum Institute of India

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical

Shanghai Desano Pharmaceutical

ShanghaiTech University

Shanxi Yabao Pharmaceutical Distribution

Shenzhen Hybio Pharma

Shilpa Medicare

Shionogi

Shire Pharmaceuticals

Simcere Pharmaceuticals

Sinotherapeutics

Sol-Gel

Solaris

Southern Cross University

Spear Pharmaceuticals

STADA Arzneimittel

Sterling Pharmaceutical Services

Strides Arcolab

Strides Polska

SunGen

Sunny Pharmtech

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical

Sunshine Biopharma

Suven Life Sciences

Symplmed Pharmaceuticals

Tabuk Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Taro Pharmaceuticals

Teligent

TesoRx Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA

Theradiag

Tianyin Pharmaceutical

Titan Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Trendlines Group

Turgut Ilaclari

Uni-Bio Science

Unichem

United Therapeutics

Univercells

University College Dublin Conway Institute

University Magna Graecia

University of Cambridge

University of Hong Kong

University of Sherbrooke

University of Siena

University Pierre Marie Curie

Up Cannabis

Upsher-Smith

Ursapharm

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Valens GroWorks

Vcell Healthcare

Vensun Pharmaceuticals

Venus Remedies

Verde Environmental Technologies

Veritas

Vici Health Sciences

ViiV Healthcare

Viriom

Vitruvias Therapeutics

Volunteers in Medicine

Walloon Region Investment Fund

Walmart

Warner Chilcott

Watson Laboratories

Waverley Pharma

Wayne State University

Winhealth Pharma Group

World Child Cancer

Xbrane Bioscience

Xellia Pharmaceuticals

Xspray Pharma

Yale University

Yifan Pharmaceutical

Yiling Wanzhou International Pharmaceuticals

YL Biologics

Yom Chai

Yoshindo

Yukon Medical

Zenabis

Zentiva

Zhejiang Chiral Medicine Chemicals

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical

Zhengzhou University

Zogenix

Zydus Cadila

