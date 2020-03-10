SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nephros, Inc.(Nasdaq: NEPH), a commercial stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it will be presenting at the Sidoti Spring 2020 Investor Conference on Thursday, March 26that 9:10 am EDT. Andy Astor, COO & CFO of Nephros, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.



To register to attend the event click, www.sidoticonference.com .

About Nephros

Nephros is a commercial stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems to the medical and commercial markets. Nephros ultrafilters and pathogen detection systems are used in hospitals and medical clinics to assess and reduce the infection risks from waterborne pathogens (e.g., Legionella, Pseudomonas) in showers, sinks, and ice machines. Additionally, Nephros ultrafilters are used by dialysis centers for assisting in the added removal of endotoxins and other biological contaminants from the water and bicarbonate concentrate supplied to hemodialysis machines and patients.



Nephros filters, including AETHER™ brand filters, improve the taste and odor of water and reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment. Nephros and AETHER™ products are used in the health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets.



For more information about Nephros, please visit its website at www.nephros.com .

