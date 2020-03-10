SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2020.



Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenue was $46.2 million, an increase of 17% year over year

Subscription revenue was $39.7 million, an increase of 24% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 86% of total revenue

Billings were $65.0 million or 13% year-over-year growth

Net cash and adjusted net cash used in operating activities was $15.3 million, an improvement of 45% year over year

Subscription gross margin was 76%, an improvement of 2 percentage points from Q4 FY19

GAAP operating margin improved by 12 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 12 percentage points year over year

GAAP net loss was $29.9 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $1.06, based on 28.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $23.7 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.85, based on 28.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $98.8 million as of January 31, 2020

Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results

Total revenue was $173.4 million, an increase of 22% year over year

Subscription revenue was $146.8 million, an increase of 25% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 85% of total revenue

Billings were $189.2 million or 14% year-over-year growth

Net cash used in operating activities was $80.2 million, an improvement of 39% year over year

Adjusted net cash used in operating activities was $72.4 million, an improvement of 45% year over year

Subscription gross margin was 76%, an improvement of 4 percentage points from FY19

GAAP operating margin improved by 35 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 35 percentage points year over year

GAAP operating expenses decreased by 2% year over year

Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 4% year over year

GAAP net loss was $125.7 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $4.57, based on 27.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $103.0 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $3.74, based on 27.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Recent Highlights

We believe the following points and accolades from the last quarter are additional indicators of what’s to come in our business through our commitment to product innovation, go-to-market initiatives and customer success:

Domo launched the next generation of the Domo Appstore with enhancements such as a more robust SDK, improved navigation and new enterprise apps that make it even easier to find and build solutions that drive business forward with data. All apps in the Domo Appstore leverage the power of the Domo Business Cloud, making it quick and easy to connect to virtually any data source and make that data more valuable for teams and organizations anywhere.

with enhancements such as a more robust SDK, improved navigation and new enterprise apps that make it even easier to find and build solutions that drive business forward with data. All apps in the Domo Appstore leverage the power of the Domo Business Cloud, making it quick and easy to connect to virtually any data source and make that data more valuable for teams and organizations anywhere. As part of the Domo Appstore launch, Domo announced a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) designed to help customers modernize any business process and get BI leverage at cloud scale in record time. Mutual customers will be able to access and integrate any data they’ve subscribed to from AWS Data Exchange directly in Domo and easily get that data into the hands of anyone across the business.

Domo was honored as the "Best in Mobile Cloud Solution" in the 2019-2020 Cloud Awards.

in the 2019-2020 Cloud Awards. Domo received a DEVIES Award for Best Innovation in IoT for the Domo IoT Cloud.

for the Domo IoT Cloud. Domo was ranked #1 in the Dresner Advisory Services' Big Data Analytics Market Study, as well as a four-category winner in Dresner's 2019 Technology Innovation Awards.

in the Dresner Advisory Services' Big Data Analytics Market Study, as well as a in Dresner's 2019 Technology Innovation Awards. Domo received a gold medal in SoftwareReviews’ 2020 Business Intelligence Data Quadrant Awards, and earned the top spot for ease of data integration and for vendor support.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of March 10, 2020, Domo is providing the following guidance for Q1 and full year fiscal 2021:

Q1 Fiscal 2021

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $46.0 million to $47.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.04 and $1.08 based on 28.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2021

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $192.0 million to $198.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $3.22 and $3.32 based on 29.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenue: Subscription $ 31,930 $ 39,732 $ 117,157 $ 146,837 Professional services and other 7,478 6,439 25,307 26,558 Total revenue 39,408 46,171 142,464 173,395 Cost of revenue: Subscription (1) 8,267 9,470 32,781 35,366 Professional services and other (1) 4,276 4,982 16,773 20,564 Total cost of revenue 12,543 14,452 49,554 55,930 Gross profit 26,865 31,719 92,910 117,465 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 29,389 32,333 131,081 127,567 Research and development (1) 16,954 17,501 75,740 69,224 General and administrative (1), (2), (3) 8,270 9,059 30,176 35,941 Total operating expenses 54,613 58,893 236,997 232,732 Loss from operations (27,748 ) (27,174 ) (144,087 ) (115,267 ) Other expense, net (1) (1,786 ) (2,460 ) (8,974 ) (9,635 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (29,534 ) (29,634 ) (153,061 ) (124,902 ) Provision for income taxes 339 225 1,248 754 Net loss $ (29,873 ) $ (29,859 ) $ (154,309 ) $ (125,656 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (1.13 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (9.43 ) $ (4.57 ) Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted) 26,461 28,042 16,358 27,520 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows: Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 75 $ 166 $ 219 $ 507 Professional services and other 42 128 154 404 Sales and marketing 1,897 2,586 7,387 10,770 Research and development 1,413 1,487 6,519 6,339 General and administrative 1,436 1,684 7,492 5,637 Other expense, net 25 48 30 190 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 4,888 $ 6,099 $ 21,801 $ 23,847 (2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows: General and administrative $ 20 $ 20 $ 80 $ 80 (3) Includes reversal of contingent tax-related accrual, as follows: General and administrative $ - $ - $ (3,513 ) $ (1,293 )







Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, January 31, 2019 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,973 $ 80,843 Short-term investments - 17,967 Accounts receivable, net 48,421 47,967 Contract acquisition costs 10,425 12,676 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,935 12,809 Total current assets 246,754 172,262 Property and equipment, net 12,595 12,816 Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 18,030 17,083 Intangible assets, net 4,415 3,865 Goodwill 9,478 9,478 Other assets 1,360 1,234 Total assets $ 292,632 $ 216,738 Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,609 $ 2,298 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 48,139 46,473 Current portion of deferred revenue 88,959 105,290 Total current liabilities 139,707 154,061 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 4,943 4,454 Other liabilities, noncurrent 6,210 6,329 Long-term debt 97,245 101,074 Total liabilities 248,105 265,918 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock 26 28 Additional paid-in capital 956,145 988,141 Accumulated other comprehensive income 438 389 Accumulated deficit (912,082 ) (1,037,738 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 44,527 (49,180 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 292,632 $ 216,738







Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (29,873 ) $ (29,859 ) $ (154,309 ) $ (125,656 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,035 1,610 8,787 6,917 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 2,418 3,274 8,168 11,777 Stock-based compensation 4,888 6,099 21,801 23,847 Other, net 652 1,143 (1,276 ) 1,959 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (18,616 ) (13,916 ) (12,937 ) 454 Contract acquisition costs (6,434 ) (4,161 ) (15,677 ) (13,178 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,077 ) (1,377 ) (4,824 ) (1,739 ) Accounts payable (2,175 ) (596 ) (8,651 ) (292 ) Accrued and other liabilities 4,647 3,726 4,605 (150 ) Deferred revenue 17,833 18,779 22,946 15,842 Net cash used in operating activities (27,702 ) (15,278 ) (131,367 ) (80,219 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,700 ) (1,606 ) (6,373 ) (6,466 ) Purchases of securities available for sale - (8,753 ) - (102,084 ) Proceeds from maturities of securities available for sale - 13,300 - 84,800 Purchases of intangible assets (1,603 ) (65 ) (1,603 ) (65 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,303 ) 2,876 (7,976 ) (23,815 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions - - 206,627 - Payments of costs related to initial public offering 10 - (4,053 ) - Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs - - (87 ) - Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan - - - 7,812 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock - (318 ) - (1,428 ) Debt proceeds, net of issuance costs (9 ) - 49,642 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,974 99 2,250 1,600 Principal payments on capital lease obligations - - (44 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,975 (219 ) 254,335 7,984 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4 (47 ) 9 (80 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (29,026 ) (12,668 ) 115,001 (96,130 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 205,999 93,511 61,972 176,973 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 176,973 $ 80,843 $ 176,973 $ 80,843







Domo, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Revenue: Subscription $ 31,930 $ 39,732 $ 117,157 $ 146,837 Cost of revenue: Subscription 8,267 9,470 32,781 35,366 Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis 23,663 30,262 84,376 111,471 Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis 74 % 76 % 72 % 76 % Stock-based compensation 75 166 219 507 Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 23,738 $ 30,428 $ 84,595 $ 111,978 Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis 74 % 77 % 72 % 76 % Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis: Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis $ 54,613 $ 58,893 $ 236,997 $ 232,732 Stock-based compensation (4,746 ) (5,757 ) (21,398 ) (22,746 ) Amortization of certain intangible assets (20 ) (20 ) (80 ) (80 ) Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - 3,513 1,293 Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis $ 49,847 $ 53,116 $ 219,032 $ 211,199 Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (27,748 ) $ (27,174 ) $ (144,087 ) $ (115,267 ) Stock-based compensation 4,863 6,051 21,771 23,657 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 80 80 Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - (3,513 ) (1,293 ) Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (22,865 ) $ (21,103 ) $ (125,749 ) $ (92,823 ) Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating margin on a GAAP basis (70 )% (59 )% (101 )% (66 )% Stock-based compensation 12 13 15 13 Amortization of certain intangible assets - - - - Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - (2 ) (1 ) Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis (58 )% (46 )% (88 )% (54 )% Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (29,873 ) $ (29,859 ) $ (154,309 ) $ (125,656 ) Stock-based compensation 4,888 6,099 21,801 23,847 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 80 80 Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - (3,513 ) (1,293 ) Net loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (24,965 ) $ (23,740 ) $ (135,941 ) $ (103,022 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss per share on a GAAP basis $ (1.13 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (9.43 ) $ (4.57 ) Stock-based compensation 0.19 0.21 1.33 0.88 Amortization of certain intangible assets - - - - Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - (0.21 ) (0.05 ) Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis $ (0.94 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (8.31 ) $ (3.74 ) Billings: Total revenue $ 39,408 $ 46,171 $ 142,464 $ 173,395 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 88,959 105,290 88,959 105,290 Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period) 4,943 4,454 4,943 4,454 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) (72,862 ) (88,214 ) (66,712 ) (88,959 ) Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period) (3,207 ) (2,751 ) (4,244 ) (4,943 ) Increase in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent) 17,833 18,779 22,946 15,842 Billings $ 57,241 $ 64,950 $ 165,410 $ 189,237 Reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Adjusted Net Cash Used in Operating Activities: Net cash used in operating activities $ (27,702 ) $ (15,278 ) $ (131,367 ) $ (80,219 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan - - - 7,812 Adjusted net cash used in operating activities $ (27,702 ) $ (15,278 ) $ (131,367 ) $ (72,407 )













