Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Raw Material (Wool, Chemical, Silk, Cotton), by Product (Natural Fibers, Polyester, Nylon), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global textile market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,350.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Rising disposable income, population, and urbanization in emerging economies such as India, China, and Mexico are projected to drive the market growth.
Rising awareness about personal protective equipment in the manufacturing sector owing to stringent regulations to ensure worker safety is expected to drive the demand for protective clothing. Furthermore, emergence of e-commerce portals which offer added advantages such as convenience, discounts, and free delivery services is expected to increase the consumption of apparel, subsequently driving the demand for textiles.
The rising application of smart textile products owing to the miniaturization of electronic components and the use of conductive materials is expected to drive the product demand. Furthermore, technological innovation in terms of the development of new upholstery products derived from coated fabrics and spider silk is expected to open new industry avenues over the forecast period.
The market is highly fragmented in light of high visibility of product forms in the fashion, industrial, and household application segments. Textile manufacturers focus on forming strategic partnerships with buyers for the development of tailored product forms, which has a positive impact on market growth.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage
3.1.1 Global Textile Market Outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Technology Overview
3.4.1 Geotextile
3.4.2 Smart textile
3.4.3 Waterproof breathable textile (WBT)
3.4.4 Antimicrobial medical textiles
3.5 Regulatory Framework
3.5.1 Standard & Compliances
3.6 Market Dynamics
3.6.1 Market Driver analysis
3.6.1.1 Improving protective clothing market
3.6.1.2 Automotive industry growth
3.6.1.3 Expansion in construction sector
3.6.1.4 Rising importance of technical textile
3.6.2 Market restraint analysis
3.6.2.1 Fragmented market scenario
3.7 Business Environment Analysis: Textile Market
3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porters Model
3.7.1.1 Supplier Power
3.7.1.2 Buyer Power
3.7.1.3 Substitution Threat
3.7.1.4 Threat from New Entrant
3.7.1.5 Industry Rivalry
3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis
3.7.2.1 Political Landscape
3.7.2.2 Economic Landscape
3.7.2.3 Social Landscape
3.7.2.4 Technology Landscape
3.7.2.5 Environmental Landscape
3.7.2.6 Legal Landscape
3.8 Import & Export Scenario
3.8.1 Textile import & export trade statistics, by country, 2016-2019
3.8.1.1 U.S.
3.8.1.2 Canada
3.8.1.3 Mexico
3.8.1.4 Germany
3.8.1.5 France
3.8.1.6 U.K.
3.8.1.7 Italy
3.8.1.8 Turkey
3.8.1.9 Russia
3.8.1.10 China
3.8.1.11 Japan
3.8.1.12 India
3.8.1.13 Australia
3.8.1.14 Brazil
3.8.1.15 Saudi Arabia
3.8.1.16 Iran
3.8.2 Recent trade agreements
3.8.3 Factors prevailing in imports and exports of textile products
Chapter 4 Textile Market: by Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Textile Market: Raw Material Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
4.2 Global Textile Market, by Raw Material, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)
4.3 Cotton
4.4 Chemical
4.5 Wool
4.6 Silk
4.7 Others
Chapter 5 Textile Market: by Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Textile Market: Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.2 Natural Fibers
5.3 Polyester
5.4 Nylon
5.5 Others
Chapter 6 Textile Market: by Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Textile Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
6.2 Household
6.3 Technical
6.4 Fashion & Clothing
6.5 Others
Companies Mentioned
