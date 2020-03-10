Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Raw Material (Wool, Chemical, Silk, Cotton), by Product (Natural Fibers, Polyester, Nylon), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global textile market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,350.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Rising disposable income, population, and urbanization in emerging economies such as India, China, and Mexico are projected to drive the market growth.



Rising awareness about personal protective equipment in the manufacturing sector owing to stringent regulations to ensure worker safety is expected to drive the demand for protective clothing. Furthermore, emergence of e-commerce portals which offer added advantages such as convenience, discounts, and free delivery services is expected to increase the consumption of apparel, subsequently driving the demand for textiles.



The rising application of smart textile products owing to the miniaturization of electronic components and the use of conductive materials is expected to drive the product demand. Furthermore, technological innovation in terms of the development of new upholstery products derived from coated fabrics and spider silk is expected to open new industry avenues over the forecast period.



The market is highly fragmented in light of high visibility of product forms in the fashion, industrial, and household application segments. Textile manufacturers focus on forming strategic partnerships with buyers for the development of tailored product forms, which has a positive impact on market growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

On the basis of raw material, cotton dominated the textile market with a value of USD 378.6 billion in 2019 owing to its properties such as high absorbency and strength

In terms of volume, polyester accounted for a share of 28% in 2019 and is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to properties such as excellent shrink resistance and high strength

Fashion and clothing emerged as the largest application segment with a value of USD 712.3 billion in 2019 owing to the rapid rise in consumer spending on apparels and clothing

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market through the forecast period in light of increasing sales volume of clothing and apparel goods through e-commerce portals including eBay, Amazon, and Flipkart in China, Bangladesh, India, and Thailand

Demand for silk fabrics for household and fashion and clothing applications is considered to provide substantial scope for market growth in Europe over the forecast period

Textile manufacturing companies are expected to increase expenditure toward establishing strategic partnerships with e-commerce portals in order to expand their market share.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage

3.1.1 Global Textile Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Technology Overview

3.4.1 Geotextile

3.4.2 Smart textile

3.4.3 Waterproof breathable textile (WBT)

3.4.4 Antimicrobial medical textiles

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Standard & Compliances

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver analysis

3.6.1.1 Improving protective clothing market

3.6.1.2 Automotive industry growth

3.6.1.3 Expansion in construction sector

3.6.1.4 Rising importance of technical textile

3.6.2 Market restraint analysis

3.6.2.1 Fragmented market scenario

3.7 Business Environment Analysis: Textile Market

3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porters Model

3.7.1.1 Supplier Power

3.7.1.2 Buyer Power

3.7.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.7.1.4 Threat from New Entrant

3.7.1.5 Industry Rivalry

3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1 Political Landscape

3.7.2.2 Economic Landscape

3.7.2.3 Social Landscape

3.7.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5 Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.6 Legal Landscape

3.8 Import & Export Scenario

3.8.1 Textile import & export trade statistics, by country, 2016-2019

3.8.1.1 U.S.

3.8.1.2 Canada

3.8.1.3 Mexico

3.8.1.4 Germany

3.8.1.5 France

3.8.1.6 U.K.

3.8.1.7 Italy

3.8.1.8 Turkey

3.8.1.9 Russia

3.8.1.10 China

3.8.1.11 Japan

3.8.1.12 India

3.8.1.13 Australia

3.8.1.14 Brazil

3.8.1.15 Saudi Arabia

3.8.1.16 Iran

3.8.2 Recent trade agreements

3.8.3 Factors prevailing in imports and exports of textile products



Chapter 4 Textile Market: by Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Textile Market: Raw Material Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2 Global Textile Market, by Raw Material, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

4.3 Cotton

4.4 Chemical

4.5 Wool

4.6 Silk

4.7 Others



Chapter 5 Textile Market: by Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Textile Market: Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2 Natural Fibers

5.3 Polyester

5.4 Nylon

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 Textile Market: by Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Textile Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2 Household

6.3 Technical

6.4 Fashion & Clothing

6.5 Others



Companies Mentioned



INVISTA

Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.

Paramount Textile Limited

Paulo de Oliveira, S.A.

Successori REDA S.p.A.

Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co. Ltd.

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Company Ltd.

China Textile (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

Rhodia S.A. (Solvay S.A.)

Li & Fung's Group

Modern Woolens Ltd.

Mayur Fabrics (Brand of RSWM Ltd)

JCT Limited

BSL Limited

Shandong Demian Incorporated Company

Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile Co. Ltd.

Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd.

Huafu Top Dyed Melange Yarn Co. Ltd.

DBL Group

B.D. Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd.

IBENA Inc.

Heytex Bramsche GmbH

Bahariye A.S.

Fratelli Balli S.p.A.

peki Mensucat Trk A.S.

Lakhmi Woollen Mills

Wilh. Wlfing GmbH & Co. KG

Lanificio F.lli Cerruti

O'Formula Co. Ltd.

Trabaldo Togna S.p.A.

Xinhui Woollen Textile Co. Ltd.

Ynsa Ynl Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

zlem Kuma, Ltd

Wuxi Xiexin Group Co. Ltd.

The Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Grasim Industries Limited

FabIndia Overseas Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

