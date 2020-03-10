New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594282/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global electric vehicle motor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing sales of evs.In addition, development of evs charging infrastructure is anticipated to boost the growth of the global electric vehicle motor market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global electric vehicle motor market is segmented as below:

Power Rating:

• MPR



• HPR



• LPR



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global electric vehicle motor market growth

This study identifies development of evs charging infrastructure as the prime reasons driving the global electric vehicle motor market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global electric vehicle motor market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global electric vehicle motor market, including some of the vendors such as Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, Denso Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Nissan Motor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc. and Toshiba Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

