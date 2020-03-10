TEMPLE CITY, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “company”), a provider of comprehensive genetic testing and Next Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) solutions, today announced the promotion of Brandon Perthuis to chief commercial officer (CCO). Perthuis previously held the role of Vice President of Commercial Operations with Fulgent since joining the company in May of 2017. In his new role, Perthuis will continue to lead the company’s global sales organization and commercialization effort as the company focuses on both US and international expansion.



“We are very pleased to promote Brandon to this new role,” said Ming Hsieh, Chairman and CEO of Fulgent Genetics. “Brandon has been a major asset to our business and a key leader of our sales organization since joining Fulgent in 2017. We look forward to his ongoing contributions to our expanding commercialization effort as we continue to scale. Brandon is a driven leader with a deep understanding of our business and strong relationships across the genetic testing industry. Under Brandon’s sales leadership, our business has seen strong growth in both billable test volume and revenue, while our customer base has expanded nicely. Brandon has been a valuable contributor to our growth over the last two and a half years, and we are excited for him to expand his reach and relationships in this new role.”

Prior to joining Fulgent Genetics, Perthuis served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Baylor Genetics in Houston, Texas. Perthuis has over 16 years of experience in clinical genetics and has built a network of deep relationships across the genetic testing industry over this period. He will report to Fulgent’s Chairman and CEO, Ming Hsieh.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics is a growing technology company with an initial focus on offering comprehensive genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information they can use to improve the quality of patient care. The company has developed a proprietary technology platform that integrates sophisticated data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. This platform allows the company to offer a broad and flexible test menu and continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library, while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy and competitive turnaround times. The company believes its current test menu, which includes approximately 18,000 single-gene tests and more than 850 pre-established, multi-gene, disease-specific panels, offers more genes for testing than its competitors in today’s market, which enables it to provide expansive options for test customization and clinically actionable results.

Investor Relations Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group

Nicole Borsje, 415-217-2633, nborsje@blueshirtgroup.com