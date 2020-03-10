WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Fuels, LLC , a global leader in the development of high-performance unleaded aviation gasoline, today announced the company has slashed the price of its UL94 Avgas Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) by more than 75% – to $100 for each piston aircraft.



Swift Fuels is also rolling-out its new “FOREVER” Avgas STC certificate to all Avgas STC purchasers which entitles the holder to receive all future Avgas STC’s issued by the FAA to Swift Fuels for specific aircraft and piston engines at no extra charge. Forever!

So, buyers get the UL94 Unleaded Avgas STC and the Forever Avgas STC certificate - together for $100. Find out more by going to: www.SwiftFuelsAvgas.com

Swift Fuels is offering the FOREVER Avgas STC certificate to every pilot and aircraft owner in the US and Canadian piston fleet, including all high compression / 100-octane demanding aircraft – for only $100. International sales of FOREVER Avgas STC certificates are set to begin in approximately 90 days.

Swift Fuels’ goal is to fully replace 100LL (leaded) avgas with a 100-octane unleaded avgas alternative. Their proprietary engine and flight-testing programs are ongoing, working to achieve FAA-certification on their premium 100-octane unleaded fuel in close collaboration with the FAA and various OEM’s.

In the months ahead, Swift Fuels will require every aircraft in the US and Canadian fleet to purchase an STC in order to fly its 100-octane unleaded avgas. BUT, if you buy a FOREVER Avgas STC now, you will already own the certificate entitling you to all future Avgas STC’s from Swift Fuels for your aircraft. All purchasers of a FOREVER Avgas STC from Swift Fuels will receive a private registration certificate. They can then register their aircraft online and Swift Fuels will forward all the STC documentation materials once they are approved from the FAA. It’s all available now for only $100... and its valid FOREVER!

Chris D’Acosta, CEO for Swift Fuels, had this to say, “The price of the FOREVER Avgas STC is at its lowest point now – but pricing is expected to rise an additional $50 each year going forward. So, we encourage our supporters to lock-in all future Avgas STC’s from Swift Fuels at the current low price. The FOREVER Avgas STC program will allow Swift Fuels to ‘illuminate the pathway to Fleetwide Approval’ for pilots as we rollout our 100-octane unleaded avgas to replace 100LL.”

D’Acosta continued, “While there is no assurance that the FAA will grant such a certification to every aircraft, Swift Fuels is actively pursuing their FAA certification program for engines and airframes across the North American fleet – with expectations of replacing 100LL on a global scale within 3-5 years.”

About Swift Fuels

Swift Fuels has been the only company in the US selling unleaded avgas for piston-engine powered aircraft since 2015. UL94 unleaded avgas is currently FAA-approved for over two-thirds (66%) of the US piston fleet – that’s over 125,000 aircraft. Swift Fuels’ Avgas STC program already covers many hundreds of piston engine and airframe combinations, and their STC program has big plans to expand to a fleetwide solution to fully replace 100LL. Buy the FOREVER Avgas STC now and support Swift Fuels.

To find out more about our FOREVER Avgas STC’s, visit: www.SwiftFuelsAvgas.com

