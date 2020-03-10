DENVER, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), has entered into an agreement with a surgeon group based in South Texas (the “Agreement”). Pursuant to the Agreement, Assure is providing IONM for one hospital serving residents in the Greater Houston area of Texas. Assure has already performed its first case with this surgeon group.



This agreement brings the total number of surgeons Assure is currently working with in Texas to 28 with more expected to be added to the platform soon.

“We are pleased to expand our presence in South Texas and are confident in our ability to take advantage of sizeable business development opportunities in Greater Houston, Dallas Ft. Worth and elsewhere in the state,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “We believe additional scale within Texas will benefit the Company as we negotiate in-network insurance agreements. In addition, our expanded breadth helps Assure optimize the utilization of our technologists.”

Farlinger added, “Assure leveraged its reputation for outstanding service to establish this new agreement.”

This surgeon group performs more than 300 cases per year. The substantial majority of its procedures are spine-related although it also performs some neurosurgery cases.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com .

