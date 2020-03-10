ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadim Health, Inc. (“Avadim”), a healthcare and wellness company, today announced that it has been selected as a winner of the Drug Store News (DSN) 2020 Retail Excellence Award in the Over the Counter (OTC) category. DSN’s Retail Excellence (REX) Awards recognize the top store brands suppliers helping retailers achieve differentiation and growth.



DSN’s Retail Excellence Award is highly competitive, with winners vetted and selected by DSN’s Editorial Board. DSN’s criteria for selecting winners includes companies deemed to have gone above and beyond assisting their retail partners as they seek to create a point of differentiation between themselves and other merchants. Avadim Health was among a select group chosen from hundreds of companies. Avadim Health was chosen for its retail support of the Theraworx Relief® brands sold in the external pain category.

“We are proud to be selected by DSN for this coveted industry honor,” said Ralph Lombardo, Senior Vice President of Sale and Marketing at Avadim Health. “Our Theraworx Protect and Relief products address the growing trend of consumers adopting self-care routines to keep themselves and their families healthy and active. This award further validates our competence in developing novel OTC evidence-based healthcare solutions that support consumers’ health.”

Carol Radice, senior writer and editor of Drug Store News, said, “Companies that demonstrate a true spirit of partnership with drug retailers and exhibit competency in supporting their brands at shelf are selected for this prestigious award. Avadim Health has demonstrated retail excellence as a supplier and has won the award twice, in 2018 and now in 2020.”

Winners of the REX Award – OTC will be identified in a compilation article appearing in the digital and print editions of March 2020 publication of Drug Store News.

Avadim Health is a high-growth, healthcare and wellness company that sells topical products to improve immune health, neuromuscular health and skin barrier health. Using its proprietary platform, called the Bionome Engineered Platform, Avadim has developed products that target the institutional care and self-care markets. The Company believes there is significant unmet global demand for nonprescription options, such as its products, as an alternative to drugs that are more expensive or potentially addictive and can have long-term detrimental implications for health and society. Avadim’s mission, “Discovering New Ways to Care,” represents its strong belief that, by harnessing the innate power of the skin’s ecosystem, it can improve the health of individuals with products that address current societal challenges, including access to care, affordability, drug resistance and addiction. Avadim uses an evidence-based approach to develop, test and market its products. This clinical evidence contributed to the successful registration of several of its products for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, and enables the sales teams to serve customers across the full continuum of care, from institutional care to self-care, including in hospitals, long-term care facilities, closed provider pharmacies, physician offices and retail pharmacies.