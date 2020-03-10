FREMONT, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that Del Sol Energy, a leading commercial and residential solar company with headquarters in Brentwood, Calif., is leveraging the reliability of Enphase microinverters to build a growing base of commercial solar customers.



Del Sol Energy deployed a 97 kW Enphase microinverter-based ballasted rooftop solar system for Delta Bowl, the newly remodeled experiential bowling and games center in Antioch, Calif. The solar system, which received its permission to operate (PTO) in February 2020, provides clean, reliable solar energy for Delta Bowl’s 35,000 square-foot entertainment facility. Enphase microinverter-based systems fully meet rapid shutdown requirements set forth in the 2014 National Electrical Code (NEC), with no additional electrical equipment needed. With Enphase microinverter-based systems, Delta Bowl customers and staff are not at risk from high-voltage DC cable runs on the roof or down the sides of the building, and they pose a significantly lower fire risk from arc faults as compared to other inverter technologies.

“I am thrilled about our new solar system at ‘the Bowl’ because it offers us a way to offset the energy demand from our recent arcade and laser tag additions with clean, reliable solar energy,” said Ken Melton, owner at Delta Bowl in Antioch, Calif. “Delta Bowl first opened its doors in 1964, and with that history in mind, we also look to the future and consider the impact of our investments over the long term. Going solar with Del Sol Energy and Enphase allows us to do our part in reducing the Bowl’s carbon footprint, and our projections show an energy cost savings of about 1.3 million dollars over the next 30 years.”

“Our commercial solar customers take the long view when it comes to investing in solar, which is why the 25-year microinverter warranty from Enphase is so compelling to them,” said Josh Aldrich, chief executive officer at Del Sol Energy. "Not only did the team at Delta Bowl find peace-of-mind from the warranty and safety of Enphase microinverters, but they also preferred to have a resilient inverter technology in which a single component cannot take the entire system offline.”

“Enphase is focused on developing extremely safe and reliable energy products, and we stand behind those products with a best-in-class microinverter warranty,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "I am proud to see Josh and the team at Del Sol Energy Solar serving demanding customers in the commercial solar market with Enphase products, especially on projects like the storied Delta Bowl.”

For more information about commercial solar in the Brentwood, Calif. area, please visit Del Sol Energy online at https://delsolenergy.info/enphase_pr . For information about bowling and fun for the whole family at Delta Bowl’s newly expanded facility, please visit https://delsolenergy.info/delta_bowl . For more information about commercial solar products from Enphase, please visit https://enphase.com/en-us/commercial-solutions .

