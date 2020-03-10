WATERTOWN, Mass., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InCrowd , the pioneer of real-time, high-quality, primary market intelligence for the life science industry, has appointed Joseph (Joe) Baldini to lead its engineering function as InCrowd continues to broaden its technological capabilities and grow the market for mobile-first, on-demand market insights.



Joe, a seasoned market research industry veteran, will spearhead InCrowd’s ambitious technological roadmap and investment—chiefly expanding InCrowd’s end-to-end insights platform—aimed at delivering greater value and speed to insights to market research and brand professionals in the life sciences. A priority for InCrowd leadership and SARORAS Private Capital , the equity group behind InCrowd’s 2019 acquisition, R&D investment represents the most significant area of focus for the company in the coming year as InCrowd seeks to further advance its leadership in the space for real-time, high-quality market intelligence.

Bringing more than two decades of leadership in technology to InCrowd, Joe’s expertise lies in data and analytics innovation, with market research representing the majority of his significant career.

“We’re investing heavily in our underlying technology platform to meet and exceed our clients’ existing and growing needs,” said InCrowd CEO and president, Daniel S. Fitzgerald. “Joe’s authority and accomplishments in data-analytics in the market research arena are unrivaled, as is his ability to build and develop high-performing tech teams. Through Joe’s R&D leadership, we’ll be able to realize our vision for our clients and the market much more rapidly.”

Joe joins InCrowd from Kantar, a leading global data, insights, and consulting company, where, as chief information officer, he defined and delivered technology strategy and capabilities across Kantar’s many global market research divisions. During his time at Kantar, Joe also served as vice president of engineering and product development overseeing all development at Lightspeed GMI (Global Market Insite, Inc.). Joe came to Kantar via GMI, a leading global research technology and panel organization acquired by Kantar in 2011. He has held senior management roles in a variety of established, start-up and turn-around business environments, including Muze Inc., Sabey DataCenter, Exodus Communications, and Premera Blue Cross.

About InCrowd

InCrowd , a SARORAS company, is the life science industry leader and pioneer for real-time, mobile-first, Micro-research solutions, empowering global 100 life science firms with fast, efficient, high-quality primary market insights. InCrowd serves more than 500 brands and meets clients precisely where they are on the market research continuum—offering a range of do-it-yourself tools to full-service support with our healthcare industry consultants, all while leveraging InCrowd’s technology platform and quality and compliance controls. With access to a 1.8 million-member “Crowd” of healthcare professionals worldwide, reached in 20 different languages, InCrowd delivers market insights professionals high-quality, trusted data to make informed, timely business decisions.

