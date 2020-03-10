PHOENIX, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXOS, the leader in human performance, announced today that it has named Greg Hill as the company’s chief human resources officer. He’ll lead EXOS’ people operations team, help drive desired business results, and promote the company’s high-performance culture.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Greg to our team of high performers,” said Sarah Robb O’Hagan, CEO of EXOS. “Greg has long been known for his creative and thoughtful leadership in large service and experience driven organizations, and truly shares the values we hold dear as a team. As we embark on our next chapter of growth, Greg will be a pivotal player helping to drive our culture and the potential of our team to the next level.”

Hill brings more than 30 years of human resources experience leading people and workforce strategies within hospitality, retail, sports and fitness industries. He spent almost a decade with Hyatt Hotels early in his career and he has served in executive human resources positions within Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Worldwide, and Equinox — the parent company of Blink Fitness, Equinox, Pure Yoga, and SoulCycle. Most recently he served as senior vice president and chief people officer of privately owned retailer and manufacturer Blinds To Go.

“I am incredibly excited to join the EXOS team and have the opportunity to help with their next chapter of exciting growth,” said Hill. “The brand, team, culture, and mission of helping people live better lives is truly inspiring, and I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to help lead that mission at EXOS.”

Hill will be based in New York. EXOS headquarters will remain in Phoenix.

About EXOS

EXOS is a leader in the field of human performance, a category it created more than 20 years ago. Today, EXOS employs more than 4,500 people in over 600 locations worldwide. With award-winning facilities, technology, and services, EXOS connects people to the solutions they need and provides individualized plans based on time-tested fundamentals and research in order to help people take control of their health and performance. EXOS is trusted by hundreds of clients including leaders in business, health care and community organizations, and world champions in sports. To learn more, visit www.teamexos.com.

Hanna Major EXOS 4804499000 hmajor@teamexos.com