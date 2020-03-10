DEERFIELD, Ill., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International today announced that it has named Javier Polit as Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, he will be responsible for the company’s global information technology solutions and will report directly to Luca Zaramella, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 23, 2020.



“We are very pleased to welcome Javier to Mondelēz International to lead our global team of IT professionals and help accelerate our enterprise-wide digital transformation,” said Zaramella. “He has a successful track record of leading large-scale IT transformations at global companies and extensive experience in managing all facets of strategic enterprise technology. I look forward to his contributions in leveraging technology to enable all three pillars of our long-term growth strategy.”

Polit was most recently Chief Information Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company, where he led a team of 3,700 IT professionals and was responsible for building the capability of the company’s information technology function including IT infrastructure and enterprise architecture, information security, innovation and data science, cloud strategy and application development. Prior to P&G, he served as Group Chief Information Officer for the Bottling Investments Group and Coca-Cola North America at The Coca-Cola Company, where he had oversight for all business, technology, cloud, digital and security solutions for all company-owned bottling operations and the North America business. Polit also previously served as Vice President of Global Corporate Systems for Office Depot, Inc.

“I am very excited to join Mondelēz International and help make technology a competitive advantage. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team and our partners around the world to strengthen and expand the impact of IT across the company,” said Polit.

A passionate champion of the power of diversity and inclusion, Polit serves on the Board of Directors of Girls Who Code, a nonprofit that educates young women in computer science. He also served as national chairman of the Latinos in Information Sciences and Technology Association, an organization working to help advance Hispanic technology professionals and businesses.

Polit holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration management from the University of Miami and an MBA from Purdue University. He also holds a master’s degrees in international management from the Budapest University of Economics and Science, a master’s degree in international business administration from Tilburg University, and a master’s degree in information systems from Barry University. He currently serves as member of the Quinnipiac University Board of Trustees and on the Board of Directors of Quick Base.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .