Complete Reference Design and Consulting Services Combine NEC’s SX-Aurora TSUBASA™ AI Platform and VACO’s Best in Class Technology Consulting and Cognitive Computing Framework® for PII Redaction

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEC X , the innovation accelerator for NEC’s emerging technologies, and VACO, a global solutions and talent firm, today announced that they have jointly developed a complete reference design and services offering that enables enterprises to more confidently comply with personally identifiable information (PII) data governance regulations such as GDPR. This new reference design is based on an advanced compute server containing NEC X’s SX-Aurora TSUBASA™ AI platform, which uses vector processing to provide supercomputing performance on a compact PCIe x16 card. This AI platform runs VACO’s proven Cognitive Computing Framework® and can be scaled with the exact number of vector engine (VE) cards needed to process large data sets in real time, for use in machine learning (ML) applications such as PII redaction and GDPR compliance for banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), as well as several other segments. This AI platform provides a complete framework for complying with data governance requirements, whether they are from GDPR, CCPA, ISO/IEC 38500 or other regional data protection regulations.

“There is a trend among enterprises to prevent sensitive information leaks by creating the most secure on-premises data warehouses and data lakes possible, while complying with regionalized data governance regulations,” said Sudhir Sahu, partner and head of project services at VACO. “The initial proof of concept for this joint reference design was developed for the financial services industry. Our partnership with NEC X enabled us to take full advantage of NEC’s 40 years of supercomputing experience, optimizing its innovative vector processing AI platform as the vehicle for our real-time PII data redaction software. Not only does that lower enterprises’ exposure to bad actors in the cloud, it also makes on-premises ML/AI operations feasible for a broader range of organizations from an initial CAPEX perspective, with more computational performance in a smaller footprint. Additionally, our service model enables enterprises to reduce costs on an ongoing OPEX basis.”

“This partnership combines our affordable and scalable AI platform with VACO’s domain expertise in IT management services and big data software development for regulatory compliance, providing enterprises with a more secure way to comply with regional data regulations,” said Shige Ihara, CEO of NEC X. “Together, we can dramatically reduce the implementation time to as little as one month, while saving IT departments 10x in CAPEX costs and providing a 20% smaller footprint with a 20x computational improvement, compared to traditional high performance computing (HPC) servers.”

The collaborative mission of this AI Platform partnership is to help clients derive the most value out of the two companies’ AI and ML technology capabilities, by providing the most essential and productive solutions that are 80% ready for deployment out of the box. This joint solution offers the following benefits to enterprises:

Customer segmentation and lifetime value prediction (Master your Data)





Improved precision of financial rules and models (Mitigate your Risk)





Accelerated time-intensive documentation generation to meet privacy and regulatory needs (Implement GDPR)





Increased efficiency of predictive analytics across industries (Reduce Fraud)





Interpret accurate customer behaviors (Increase Revenue)





Consume and process massive structured and unstructured data volumes (Know your Business)





Generate precise product and service recommendations (Gain Market Share)

For more information on this joint PII redaction solution, please email VACO at sf@vaco.com .

About NEC X

NEC X, Inc. accelerates the development of innovative products and services through the strengths of NEC Laboratories’ technologies. The organization was launched by NEC Corp. in 2018 to fast-track technologies and business ideas selected from inside and outside NEC. For companies launched by its Corporate Accelerator Program, NEC X supports business development activities to help achieve revenue growth. NEC X also provides options for entrepreneurs, startups and existing companies in the Americas to use NEC’s emerging technologies. The company is centrally located in Silicon Valley for access to its entrepreneurial ecosystem and strong high-technology market. Learn more at http://nec-x.com or by emailing marketing@nec-x.com .

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides “Solutions for Society” that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company’s corporate message of “Orchestrating a brighter world,” NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com .

About VACO

VACO provides Project and Managed Services to its customers using an innovative technology service delivery model. We invest in our competency centers for Technology Innovation that focus on Agile Methodology to drive Speed of Delivery while maintaining flexibility; Training and workforce development platforms to scale qualified workforce and ensure the least rework; Automation frameworks and tools to improve quality and productivity. VACO also develops Business-Technology aligned solutions to provide Value Add, and combine domain expertise with fast trac development/testing processes to deliver projects ahead of time and within budget. Since its founding in 2002, VACO has grown to serve over 40 domestic and 10 global markets. VACO has been named to Inc. Magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 13 years and was named to Forbes’ 2018 and 2019 Lists of America’s Best Recruiting Firms.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. TSUBASA is a trademark of NEC Corporation. Vaco Cognitive Computing Framework is a registered trademark of Vaco LLC. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

NEC X Media Contact:

Eric Lawson

Kiterocket

+1 480.276.9572

elawson@kiterocket.com VACO Media Contact:

Marie Regines

Vaco LLC

+1 925.588.8747

Mregines@vaco.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77652295-85c5-48ac-96e7-3cf0c24efd80