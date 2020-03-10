Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Indication (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Large B-cell Lymphoma), by Vector Type, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gene therapy market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period.



The approval of early CAR-T-based gene therapy products has created lucrative avenues in product approvals over expanded indications. Clinical trials for T-cell therapies each year has risen exponentially in the recent past. Constant developments in CAR-T cell therapy are recognized as one of the key driving factors for market growth.



Although gene therapy has primarily been used for cancer treatment, it increasingly finds application in the treatment of various rare and incurable diseases. Approval of products for non-cancer applications, such as approval of Bluebird Bio's Zynteglo in June 2019 for -thalassemia, indicates the shift in preferences of companies toward other untapped segments.



Gene therapies involve complex molecules and hence manufacturing these molecules is a challenge for developers, particularly in with regard to specialized manufacturing facilities and highly skilled technical personnel. This has created lucrative avenues for contract service providers operating in the space.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Since viral vectors are the most conventional method for the delivery of genes, several operating players have designed their gene therapy programs based on viral vectors

In 2019, the lentivirus and retrovirus generated significant revenue owing to the approval of lentivirus-based Kymriah and retrovirus-based Yescarta in 2017 by the U.S. FDA

Among various indications, a majority of the revenue share is generated by various forms of cancer. This is attributed to the presence of approved products for cancer forms such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), large B-cell lymphoma, and melanoma

North America dominated the global gene therapy market in 2019 as the U.S. is the largest market for clinical trials related to gene therapy, since around 60% of all clinical trials in the world are carried out in the country. Moreover, FDA approval of Kymriah and Yescarta in the U.S. in 2017 and Kymriah in Canada in 2018 has resulted in huge investments by sponsors and government agencies in North America

Key market players include Bluebird Bio, Novartis, UniQure, Gilead Sciences, Spark Therapeutics, and Celgene Corporation

These players are engaged in signing licensing, commercialization, and development agreements with other market participants to expand their business operations in cell and gene therapy domain. For instance, Novartis Pharmaceuticals received commercialization rights for Spark Therapeutics' Luxturna for selling the product outside the U.S.'

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Methodology



Chapter 3 Gene Therapy Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Robust gene therapy pipeline

3.1.1.2 Introduction of technological advancements

3.1.1.3 Increasing investment from the companies and partnerships

3.1.1.4 Growing prevalence of target diseases and increased demand for innovative medicine

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 Regulatory, scientific, and ethical challenges associated with gene therapy

3.1.2.2 High prices of gene therapy medicines

3.1.3 Opportunity analysis

3.1.3.1 Rising investment for adoptive T cell transfer approaches of disease treatment

3.1.3.2 Facility expansion for cell and gene therapies

3.1.3.3 Technological advancements in manufacturing vectors

3.1.4 Challenge Analysis

3.1.4.1 Production capacity challenges

3.1.4.2 Manufacturing challenges pertaining to large-scale production of vectors

3.1.5 Regulatory framework

3.2 Gene Therapy Market - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & legal, economic and technological)

3.3 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4 Pricing Analysis

3.5 Pipeline Analysis



Chapter 4 Gene Therapy Market Categorization: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Gene Therapy Market: Indication Movement Analysis

4.2 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

4.3 Inherited Retinal Disease

4.4 Large B-cell Lymphoma

4.5 Adenosine Deaminase (ADA)Deficient Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID)

4.6 Melanoma (Lesions)

4.7 Beta-Thalassemia Major/Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)

4.8 Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

4.9 Peripheral Arterial Disease

4.10 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

4.11 Others



Chapter 5 Gene Therapy Market Categorization: Vector Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Gene Therapy Market: Vector Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Lentivirus

5.3 AAV

5.4 Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus

5.5 Modified Herpes Simplex Virus

5.6 Adenovirus

5.7 Non-viral Plasmid Vectors



Chapter 6 Gene Therapy Market Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Indication and Vector Type

6.1 Gene Therapy Market Share, by Region

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



American Gene Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

Benitec Biopharma

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bluebird bio, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Calimmune, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Cellectis S.A.

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc.

Epeius Biotechnologies Corp.

Gensight Biologics S.A.

Gilead Lifesciences, Inc.

Human Stem Cells Institute

Novartis AG

Orchard Therapeutics

Oxford BioMedica plc

REGENXBIO, Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Sanofi

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.

Shire PLC

Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. (Gene Biotherapeutics)

Transgene

UniQure N.V.

Voyager Therapeutics

