Atlanta, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) announced today the renewal of a multi-year agreement with Target Corporation for Atrius® Software as a Service (SaaS) .

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Acuity Brands. Using their connected LED lights has driven energy savings for Target while enhancing the in-store experience for our guests,” said John Leisen, Vice President of Property Management for Target Corporation.

Target has been a customer of Acuity Brands for over two decades and a technology partner for over four years. New advanced lighting and controls products from Acuity Brands have evolved over this time to include smart, connected lighting networks that can monitor and manage lighting energy consumption as well as function as a platform for indoor location services (ILS) that support, power and deploy IoT technologies across a space.

“We’re pleased to have Target—a leader in retail technology—adopt our reliable and scalable technology,” said Audwin Cash, Senior Vice President of Acuity Brands Lighting. “It helps validate our corporate commitment by Expanding the boundaries of lighting™ through innovation.

Read more information .

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world’s leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2019 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company’s products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, American Electric Lighting®, A-Light™, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius®, Cyclone™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Eureka®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Luminaire LED™, Luminis®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

# # # # #