Our reports on global automotive telematics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing popularity of evs.In addition, presence of a conducive technology environment is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive telematics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automotive telematics market is segmented as below:

Application:

• Commercial Vehicles



• Passenger Cars



Fitment:

• Embedded



• Smartphone Integration



• Tethered



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global automotive telematics market growth

This study identifies presence of a conducive technology environment as the prime reasons driving the global automotive telematics market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global automotive telematics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automotive telematics market, including some of the vendors such as Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Continental AG, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and Visteon Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

