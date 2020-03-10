Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Revenue Management Market by Solution (Billing and Payment, Price Management, Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management, and Channel Management), Service, Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global revenue management market is expected to grow from USD 14.5 billion in 2019 to USD 22.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period.



Penetration of mobile devices worldwide and high growth in subscriber base in various regions



The major factors driving the growth of the revenue management market include the rising need for competitive pricing strategies, penetration of mobile devices worldwide, high growth in subscriber base in various regions, and digital transformation to compel Communication Service Providers (CSPs) for integrating revenue management throughout modern systems.



Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Based on components, the services segment of the revenue management market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for additional solutions and platforms is increasing due to technological advancements in the revenue management market. This drives the need for well-designed, efficient, and reliable services. The efficient delivery of services improves system reliability and operational efficiency and saves costs. This section of the report covers the services offered in the revenue management market.

Services are classified into professional and managed services. The professional services segment is further divided into integration and deployment services, consulting services, and maintenance and support services. Services in the revenue management market aim at enabling smarter and coordinated decision-making and mitigating risks and vulnerabilities of the market using efficient tools and techniques. Overall, the services market is quite promising as it enhances customer experiences, resulting in the overall success of an organization.



Cloud segment to record a higher market share in 2019



Cloud-based deployment of revenue management solutions is available as per consumer demands, wherein customers can start or stop any service as per their convenience. This provides elasticity to the organization for adjusting to the dynamic changing environment. The ability of the cloud to enable businesses to become agile, minimize risk, improve compliance, and enhance business services, has led many organizations to move their applications and functions to the cloud.

Businesses are reaping the benefits of the cloud in terms of pay-per-use services, which minimize an organization's Capital Expenditure(CAPEX). However, cloud deployment mode faces issues related to the privacy and security of data, which do not exist for solution deployed on-premises. Due to the advantages of cloud deployment, significant vendors are switching from on-premises deployment mode to SaaS-based solutions.



Hospitality segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The hospitality industry is a major sector where the penetration of revenue management solutions has increased drastically. Many companies are providing dedicated hotel revenue management systems for the hospitality industry, which helps strike a balance between the demand and capacity of hotel rooms by forecasting prices for maximizing the effectiveness of a hotel's resources.

These systems enable hoteliers to track, analyze, and maximize social networking platforms and leverage the benefits of revenue management tools to manage consumer review sites and other forums apart from normal functionalities, such as customer segmentation, reservations, and group booking, pricing, inventory, and channel management. The hotel revenue management system takes into consideration historical information of the hotels, such as past occupancy rates, general sales, customer segmentation, and market share information, enabling hoteliers to make profitable revenue decisions.



North America to record the highest market share in the revenue management market in 2019



North America holds the highest market share in the revenue management market. This is due to the presence of countries with stable economies, such as the US and Canada. Companies across these countries are adopting cloud-based revenue management solutions, further driving the market in North America. However, the growth of the revenue management market in North America is showing a reduction in its market share as the North American telecom industry is saturated as compared to the telecom industry in developing countries.

Telecom operators face limited competition in local service as large initial investment requirement restricts the entry of new competitors in the telecom market. The financial soundness of these companies enables them to invest heavily in the adoption of leading tools and technologies for effective business operations. Most leading companies from major sectors, such as telecom, aviation, and hospitality that are headquartered in the region, are adopting revenue management platforms.

A majority of the niche players, such as Amdocs, Netcracker, and Oracle, are also adopting these platforms and solutions due to factors, such as ease of use. These factors lead to the region's strong position in the revenue management market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Revenue Management Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2019

4.3 Market By Vertical, 2017-2024

4.4 Market By Service, 2019 Vs. 2024

4.5 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rising Need for Competitive Pricing Strategies

5.1.1.2 Penetration of Mobile Devices Worldwide and High Growth in Subscriber Base in Various Regions

5.1.1.3 Digital Transformation to Compel CSPs for Integrating Revenue Management Throughout Modern Systems

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Conservatism in the Adoption of Revenue Management System

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Need to Maximize Revenue Streams With AI and ML in Existing RM Systems

5.1.3.2 Complex Regulatory Compliances Boost Adoption of Revenue Management Solutions

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals to Operate Revenue Management Systems

5.1.4.2 Legacy Infrastructure for Deployment of Revenue Management Systems

5.2 Regulatory Landscape

5.2.1 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.2.2 Health Level Seven

5.2.3 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.2.4 General Data Protection Regulation

5.2.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.2.6 Use Cases



6 Revenue Management Market, By Component



7 Market By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Billing and Payment

7.3 Price Management

7.4 Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management

7.5 Channel Management



8 Revenue Management Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Professional Services



9 Revenue Management Market, By Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud

9.3 On-Premises



10 Revenue Management Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Telecommunications

10.3 Hospitality

10.4 Transportation

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 Retail and Ecommerce

10.7 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.8 Utilities

10.9 Others



11 Revenue Management Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 Partnerships

12.2.2 New Product Launches

12.2.3 Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Amdocs

13.3 Netcracker

13.4 CSG Systems International

13.5 Oracle

13.6 Ericsson

13.7 Huawei

13.8 SAP

13.9 Cerillion

13.10 Mahindra Comviva

13.11 Optiva

13.12 Enghouse Networks

13.13 Accelya

13.14 HQ Revenue

13.15 IDeaS

13.16 Zuora

13.17 R1RCM

13.18 Workday

13.19 Fiserv

13.20 Apttus

13.21 Infor

13.22 Right-To-Win



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bb47yk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900