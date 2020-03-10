MOSCOW, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) (“HeadHunter”), the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2019 will be released on Friday, March 13, 2020.



HeadHunter will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time) the same day.

About HeadHunter:

HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and CIS focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to an extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.