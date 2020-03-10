SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc . (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announced the versatile M4300 series switches are now officially Crestron® certified. A dominant player in the growing transition to AV over IP, Crestron provides a rigid certification program to ensure customers encounter a high level of interoperability and reliability. NETGEAR is proud to be a part of the Crestron DM NVX® AV over IP solution.



NETGEAR has purposely configured the M4300 and new M4500 series switches to work out of the box for most AV over IP installations – and this is the case for Crestron DM NVX endpoints as well. Most other network switches on the Crestron Certified list require a configuration file to function properly. The certified M4300 switches are preconfigured and require no other setup to work with the Crestron DM NVX encoders and decoders. The result is less time spent configuring the switch and more time to focus on the other parts of the installation.

“The certification of our robust M4300 switches by such a leader in this industry is a fantastic validation of the work NETGEAR is doing in the Pro AV market,” commented Laurent Masia, Director of Product Line Management for Managed Switches. “Our customers have been asking for this Crestron DM NVX certification and we are very happy to officially be a part of such a great solution.”

Bob Bavolacco, Crestron’s Director of Technology Partnerships commented, “Crestron solutions and the 3rd party devices that work with them always go through rigorous testing to ensure they are 100% compatible, integrated solutions that meet Crestron’s strict policy for quality and end-user deployment requirements. The certification of NETGEAR’S M4300 is no exception to this, and benefits the integrator by providing a seamless, compatible switching solution that is 100% compatible with Crestron’s DM NVX™ endpoints.”

NETGEAR’s M4300 Series Switches

The M4300 series switches are purposefully engineered for AV over IP installations and offer a variety of models to fit your port count and connection type requirements. They can also be stacked allowing for future expansion needs. NETGEAR IGMP Plus™ ensures easy multicasting with Zero Touch network configuration out of the box without flooding the network. The M4300 includes a number of other features including PoE+, IGMPv3, IGMP snooping, IGMP Fast-leave, and a non-blocking backplane to ensure proper multicasting of any type of AV over IP protocol.

Wide Range of Applications

From conference rooms to college campuses, the NETGEAR M4300 and Crestron DM NVX combination has already been proven around the world. This certification opens the door to installations such as conference rooms, active learning, huddle spaces, digital signage, high-end residential and many more. As the proliferation of 1Gb AV over IP installations grows, NETGEAR and Crestron will be there together with a robust solution.

For more information on NETGEAR Pro AV products and services, please visit NETGEAR.com .

About Crestron

At Crestron we build technology for every way people work, everywhere in the world – from desktop to boardrooms, offices to multi-nationals. Technology that adapts to what you have and prepares you for what you’ll need. Platforms, devices, and systems designed to improve communication and collaboration. All managed by a cloud-based system for easy deployment, monitoring and upgrading. At Crestron we create faster, better, simpler solutions so people can work faster, better, and more productively.

Our products are backed by more than 90 fully-staffed offices that provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the globe. In addition to our World Headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey, Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron by visiting www.crestron.com.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter , Facebook , Facebook for NETGEAR Business , Instagram and our blog at NETGEAR.com .

