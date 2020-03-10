TORONTO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyservice Business Aviation is pleased to announce that it has achieved the prestigious ARGUS Platinum Rating , which places it in the upper five percent of over 1,000 U.S. based charter operators. The Platinum Rating is the highest level of the ARGUS audit standard and is awarded only to those air charter operators who have demonstrated successful implementation of industry best safety practices relative to their operations and maintenance.



Achieving ARGUS Platinum is a testament to the aviation community that safety is top priority for Skyservice. The ARGUS Platinum rating consists of an audit that takes an in-depth look into the quality of documented processes in place in addition to the strength of the safety management system implemented by the operation. Receiving a Platinum rating means the operation was examined over several days by a team of on-site auditors and subsequently completed all corrective actions necessary to meet the standard.

“Skyservice is proud to once again receive the ARGUS Platinum Rating. Receiving this exceptional recognition is a testament to our dedicated team at Skyservice and best practices approach to Safety and Service excellence,” says Emlyn David, President & CEO Skyservice Business Aviation. For a comprehensive review of the Skyservice commitment to safety, visit https://skyservice.com/safety-security-customer-privacy/

This rating demonstrates a continued commitment to safety and ongoing quality improvement in all areas of the organization. Interested parties can verify the Skyservice Platinum status at any time via the CHEQ System.

Learn more about operator ratings here: https://www.argus.aero/product/charter-operator-ratings/

Learn more about the CHEQ System here: https://www.argus.aero/product/charter-due-diligence-tripcheq/

About Skyservice

Skyservice is Canada’s leader in business aviation dedicated to safety and service excellence. With over 30 years of experience, Skyservice leads the Canadian business aviation industry with the best in-class facilities in Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal and Muskoka. Our skilled Maintenance teams, outstanding Fixed Base Operation facilities, first-class Aircraft Management, Charter Services, Aircraft Sales and HondaJet Aircraft Sales provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit www.skyservice.com

About ARGUS International Inc.

ARGUS International, Inc. is the worldwide leader in specialized aviation services that allow organizations to improve their operational and business decision making with auditing and software solutions. ARGUS provides a collection of safety audits for both the business aviation and commercial aviation sectors. ARGUS Charter operator ratings are the most recognized and requested independent source of overall operator quality in the business aviation space. ARGUS subsidiaries include ARGUS PROS, the leading provider of onsite safety audits and PRISM, a worldwide leader in safety management systems, certification, and consultation services. ARGUS was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Colorado. To learn more, visit www.argus.aero .

CONTACT

Marketing & Communications// Skyservice Business Aviation // +1 905.362.5525 // marketing@skyservice.com

Kendrick McMurry, Marketing Specialist // ARGUS International // +1 513.852.5110 // kendrick.mcmurry@argus.aero