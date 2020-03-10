Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Alzheimer's Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a term used to identify a scientific field that covers the creation of machines aimed at reproducing wholly or in part the intelligent behavior of human beings. These machines include computers, sensors, robots, and hypersmart devices.

The ultimate purpose of artificial intelligence is to create smart machines that, through the steps of learning, reasoning, and self-correcting, will eventually be able to make decisions, solve problems, and act like human beings.

This report includes:

  • An overview of the global market of artificial intelligence (AI) and a detailed review of how AI is being applied in fighting Alzheimer disease
  • Introduction to Alzheimer's and main medical issues
  • Description of AI tools applications in the diagnosis, therapy, R&D and health management of Alzheimer's
  • Information on types of complex algorithms developed for Alzheimer's
  • Coverage of major issues related to the utilization of AI for diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's
  • A look at the current and emerging trends in AI as it relates to Alzheimer's disease
  • Discussion on recent achievements and innovations within the industry

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Technology Highlights and Market Outlook

  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Main Medical Issues Involved in Alzheimer's
  • Current and Emerging Applications of AI in Alzheimer's
    • Diagnosis
    • Therapy
    • Health Management
    • Research
  • Types of Complex Algorithms Used in Alzheimer's Applications
    • Machine Learning Algorithms
    • Natural Language Processing and Speech Recognition Algorithms
  • Major Issues Related to the Use of AI in Alzheimer's Applications
  • Current and Emerging Trends in AI Related to Alzheimer's Disease
    • Combination of Different Diagnosis Methods
    • Multimodal Imaging
    • Robotics
    • Ensembled Algorithms
    • Drug Repurposing
  • Recent Achievements
    • Diagnosis of Prodromal AD Individuals
    • Diffusion-Weighted Imaging
    • Enhanced ML Algorithms for Evaluation of Brain Sub-regions
    • Radiomic Biomarkers for Amnestic MCI
  • Market Outlook for AI in Alzheimer's Applications
    • Market by Application
    • Market by AI Type
    • Market by Region

List of Tables
Table 1: Global Market for Artificial Intelligence, by Region, Through 2024
Table 2: Artificial Intelligence in Alzheimer's Applications
Table 3: Supervised Learning Algorithms Used in Alzheimer's Applications
Table 4: Unsupervised Learning Algorithms Used in Alzheimer's Applications
Table 5: Semi-supervised Learning Algorithms Used in Alzheimer's Applications
Table 6: Reinforcement Learning Algorithms Used in Alzheimer's Applications
Table 7: Artificial Neural Networks Used in Alzheimer's Applications
Table 8: Current and Emerging Trends in Artificial Intelligence for Alzheimer's Applications
Table 9: Global Market for Artificial Intelligence in Alzheimer's Applications, by Type Through 2024
Table 10: Global Market for Artificial Intelligence in Alzheimer's Applications, by AI Type, Through 2024
Table 11: Global Market for Artificial Intelligence in Alzheimer's Applications, by Country/Region, Through 2024

List of Figures
Figure 1: Artificial Intelligence Capabilities
Figure 2: Global Market Shares of Artificial Intelligence, by Region, 2024
Figure 3: Global Market Shares of Artificial Intelligence in Alzheimer's Application, by Type 2024
Figure 4: Global Market Shares of Artificial Intelligence in Alzheimer's Applications, by AI Type, 2024
Figure 5: Global Market Shares of Artificial Intelligence in Alzheimer's Applications, by Country/Region, 2024

