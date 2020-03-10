Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Alzheimer's Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Artificial intelligence (AI) is a term used to identify a scientific field that covers the creation of machines aimed at reproducing wholly or in part the intelligent behavior of human beings. These machines include computers, sensors, robots, and hypersmart devices.



The ultimate purpose of artificial intelligence is to create smart machines that, through the steps of learning, reasoning, and self-correcting, will eventually be able to make decisions, solve problems, and act like human beings.

This report includes:

An overview of the global market of artificial intelligence (AI) and a detailed review of how AI is being applied in fighting Alzheimer disease

Introduction to Alzheimer's and main medical issues

Description of AI tools applications in the diagnosis, therapy, R&D and health management of Alzheimer's

Information on types of complex algorithms developed for Alzheimer's

Coverage of major issues related to the utilization of AI for diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's

A look at the current and emerging trends in AI as it relates to Alzheimer's disease

Discussion on recent achievements and innovations within the industry



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Technology Highlights and Market Outlook

Artificial Intelligence

Main Medical Issues Involved in Alzheimer's

Current and Emerging Applications of AI in Alzheimer's Diagnosis Therapy Health Management Research

Types of Complex Algorithms Used in Alzheimer's Applications Machine Learning Algorithms Natural Language Processing and Speech Recognition Algorithms

Major Issues Related to the Use of AI in Alzheimer's Applications

Current and Emerging Trends in AI Related to Alzheimer's Disease Combination of Different Diagnosis Methods Multimodal Imaging Robotics Ensembled Algorithms Drug Repurposing

Recent Achievements Diagnosis of Prodromal AD Individuals Diffusion-Weighted Imaging Enhanced ML Algorithms for Evaluation of Brain Sub-regions Radiomic Biomarkers for Amnestic MCI

Market Outlook for AI in Alzheimer's Applications Market by Application Market by AI Type Market by Region



