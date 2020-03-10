Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Set-top Box (STB) Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rising consumption of consumer streaming will drive the expansion of the over-the-top (OTT) ecosystem. This has prompted innovation in the global set-top box (STB) market, and streaming STBs will increasingly replace traditional devices throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).

Unit shipment is expected to increase from 242.9 million in 2019 to 291.3 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%.

To remain competitive and relevant in the market, vendors relentlessly add more features to their STBs. In addition to innovating with 4K and high dynamic range (HDR), the major vendors will integrate voice-activated personal assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, into future models.

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2024. The study highlights key trends that impact the market and outlines future implications. These trends include OTT streaming and app-based multiscreen experiences, which are capturing mindshare from traditional TV; smart TVs, which can potentially threaten the future of the STB market; and 4K ultra-HD STBs, which are gaining momentum.

Some of the metrics this research service discusses are:

Market drivers and restraints

Unit shipment and revenue forecast (by application - DTT, IPTV, Satellite, Cable; by region - NALA, APAC, EMEA)

Competitive analysis, in terms of major participants (Technicolor, ARRIS, Huawei, Skyworth, ZTE) and market share

Growth Opportunities and Mega Trends



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What are the major drivers and restraints for market growth?

What are the regional trends? How do vendors integrate them into their growth strategies?

Do the existing products/services meet customers' needs, or is additional development required?

What are the critical success factors? Which companies fall behind in terms of addressing them? What do these vendors need to know to stay ahead of the growth curve?

What are the key trends? How will they impact the market during the forecast period?

