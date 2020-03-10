Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future Business Models of Autonomous Vehicle Services, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aim of Future Business Models of Autonomous Vehicle Services, 2030 is to research, analyze, and forecast the emerging autonomous services market at a global level and also assess the future growth and developments in the market.



This research indicates that the autonomous vehicle service market is expected to grow from a mere $1.14 billion in 2019 to $202.51 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 60.1%, facilitated by mutually beneficial business models across the entire value chain. Among the various services, the mobility services market is expected to grow from $0.01 million in 2019 to $22.41 billion in 2030 showcasing the most drastic cluster for growth in the next decade.



Peripheral services which include services such as on-demand/user insurance, vehicle data services, and predictive maintenance together roughly amount to 55% - i.e., $110 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 78% from 2019. Vehicle services such as on-demand feature updates and parking services for autonomous vehicles will grow from a mere $0.20 billion in 2019 to $35.15 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 60.1%. The autonomous logistics market is expected to grow from a mere $0.74 billion in 2019 to $34.46 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 41.7%, driven by consumers' desire for faster delivery and their willingness to pay a premium for the same.



Summary



OEMs, who have been traditionally maintaining industry leadership and also tight control over the ecosystem, have realized that the ongoing shift towards holistic mobility solutions presents a substantial threat to their position and dominance. They have also realized that the emergence of autonomous vehicles will not only disrupt the way we travel but also cause a major disruption to how players across the value chain operate.



In order for autonomous technology to be viable, it needs to have a profitable and sustainable business model. The key challenge is to develop a robust strategy after taking into account many challenges such as regulatory hurdles, lack of standardized road infrastructure, and low consumer confidence on autonomous technology.

Despite all these challenges, there is a huge inflow of new entrants, especially the ones with no automotive background, and all of them agree that autonomous vehicles promise good profit margins while reducing operating expenses.

This report aims to find answers to the challenges.



Research Highlights

Define and understand the evolution of the autonomous services market.

Give a detailed introduction of the global autonomous service market including value chain and business models, pricing models for mobility services, peripheral services, vehicle services, and logistic services.

Provide an overview of the new business models likely to become popular among various autonomous service clusters.

Estimate the market size of various autonomous services markets for the period from 2019 to 2030

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Highly Automated Vehicles (HAVs) Forecasts

Autonomous Driving (AD) Trends

AD Services

AD Services - Definitions

Key Findings

Impact of AD on Mobility Services

Impact of AD on Peripheral Services

Impact of AD on Vehicle Services

Impact of AD on Logistic Services

Summary of Business Models by AD Services

Summary of Autonomous Vehicle Services

Summary of Total Revenue Potential by AV Services

Key Conclusions

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background and Methodology

Research Scope

AD Services

AD Services - Definitions

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Definitions & Assumptions

SAE Definition for Various Levels of Automation by Use Case

Changes to SAE Definition - L5 to be Omni-operational

Definitions

Assumptions

4. Trends

Market Trends for AD

Market Trends

5. Mobility Services

AD Services

Existing Taxi Business Model

Autonomous Taxis - Value Chain and Future Business Model

Autonomous Taxis - Business Model Analysis

Autonomous Taxis - Pricing Model

Autonomous Taxis - Revenue Forecast

AD Services

Autonomous Shuttles - Value Chain and Business Models

Autonomous Shuttles - Pricing Models

Autonomous Shuttles - Revenue Forecast

6. Peripheral Services

AD Services

On-Demand/User Insurance - Value Chain and Business Models

On-Demand/User Insurance - Revenue Forecast

Case Study - Allianz Ventures

AD Services

Vehicle Data Services - Value Chain and Business Models

Vehicle Data Services - Revenue Forecast

AD Services

Predictive Auto Maintenance - Value Chain and Business Models

Predictive Auto Maintenance - Revenue Forecast

7. Vehicle Services

AD Services

On-Demand Feature Updates - Business Model

On-Demand Feature Updates - Revenue Forecast

AD Services

Parking Services - Value Chain and Business Models

Parking Services - Revenue Forecast

8. Logistics Services

AD Services

Autonomous Delivery - Value Chain and Business Models

Impact of AD on Logistic Services

Changing Demand in Goods Flow - Long Haul & Inter City Distribution

Logistic Services - Revenue Forecast

Case Study - Delivery Solutions into the City by DPDgroup

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Investments From and Partnerships Among OEMs/TSPs

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Key Conclusions

3 Big Predictions

